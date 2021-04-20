Stanley Market

Shopping and Great Views

I spent some time at the beach (Repulse Bay) and decided to visit the market since I was so close. The market is full to bursting with shoppers and you can buy pretty much anything you are looking for at the market. There are plenty of restaurants located nearby. If you want a delicious pastry, stop at Stan Cafe (located right by the bus stop). Take the MTR to Central and hop on bus 6, 6x or 66. The bus drivers do not give change, so have coins handy.