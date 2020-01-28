Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

PMQ

PMQ - Staunton, Central, Hong Kong
Website
Shop in the Former Police Married Quarters Hong Kong Hong Kong
Endless Shopping at Hong Kong's PMQ Hong Kong Hong Kong
Hong Kong's Newest Design Headquarters Hong Kong Hong Kong
Shopping Central Hong Kong Hong Kong
PMQ Hong Kong Hong Kong
Shop in the Former Police Married Quarters Hong Kong Hong Kong
Endless Shopping at Hong Kong's PMQ Hong Kong Hong Kong
Hong Kong's Newest Design Headquarters Hong Kong Hong Kong
Shopping Central Hong Kong Hong Kong
PMQ Hong Kong Hong Kong

Shop in the Former Police Married Quarters

This handsome complex was built in the early 1950s to serve as the city’s Police Married Quarters. It was reborn in 2014 as a shopping haven with a heritage twist. Today, two seven-story buildings are filled with independent designers' shops, ateliers, and hip pop-up boutiques selling everything from clothes to handcrafted shoes, jewelry, funky bags, and housewares. You’ll find well-known local brands like Goods of Desire (G.O.D.), a store founded by two local architects that sells furniture, accessories, and gifts with a Hong Kong flair. Stylish coffee shops, teahouses, bakeries, and cafés are also a part of the PMQ mix and offer atmosphere as well as great food.
By Heidi Sarna , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Afar Magazine
almost 4 years ago

Endless Shopping at Hong Kong's PMQ

A renovated police barracks, PMQ is 197,000 square feet of art exhibits, fashion boutiques, and design shops where goods are made with sharp aesthetics and the environment in mind. By Sarah Baird This appeared in the March/April 2016 issue.
Matt Long
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Hong Kong's Newest Design Headquarters

The former Police Married Quarters or PMQ has been transformed in recent years from an all-but-forgotten building complex to one of the centers of creative life in Hong Kong. A sort of maker lab meets design house, PMQ just reopened and features dozens of local artists, designers and other creatives all selling their products and working together to create a new creative fervor in the city. Stop by to browse or to check out the night market in the center court.
Jason Seldon
AFAR Staff
about 3 years ago

Shopping Central

Before this six-story building became a creative hub, it was a dormitory for policemen. Now it houses design shops, boutiques, studios and even restaurants. As we wandered the hallways while devouring scoops of ice cream from Alice Wild, I stumbled upon a beautiful leather pencil case by a local craftsman from the shop Design PMQ.
Heidi Sarna
AFAR Local Expert
over 3 years ago

PMQ

This funky 1950s complex once served as the city's Police Married Quarters, but the two seven-story buildings have been converted and are filled with quirky independent designers and hip pop-up shops selling everything from clothes, shoes and bags to housewares. Don't miss G.O.D., a shop founded by two local architects that sells furniture, accessories and gifts, all designed with Hong Kong flair.

Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

Immerse Yourself (and Your Family) in Italy’s Most Magical Cities
Immerse Yourself (and Your Family) in Italy’s Most Magical Cities
7 Days Exploring Queensland’s Unique Wildlife and Nature
7 Days Exploring Queensland’s Unique Wildlife and Nature
Can Wearing Masks Protect Travelers From Coronavirus?
Can Wearing Masks Protect Travelers From Coronavirus?
Please Stop Packing Your Dirty Shoes With Clean Clothes
Please Stop Packing Your Dirty Shoes With Clean Clothes