PMQ - Staunton, Central, Hong Kong
Photo courtesy of PMQ
Shop in the Former Police Married QuartersThis handsome complex was built in the early 1950s to serve as the city’s Police Married Quarters. It was reborn in 2014 as a shopping haven with a heritage twist. Today, two seven-story buildings are filled with independent designers' shops, ateliers, and hip pop-up boutiques selling everything from clothes to handcrafted shoes, jewelry, funky bags, and housewares. You’ll find well-known local brands like Goods of Desire (G.O.D.), a store founded by two local architects that sells furniture, accessories, and gifts with a Hong Kong flair. Stylish coffee shops, teahouses, bakeries, and cafés are also a part of the PMQ mix and offer atmosphere as well as great food.
Endless Shopping at Hong Kong's PMQ
A renovated police barracks, PMQ is 197,000 square feet of art exhibits, fashion boutiques, and design shops where goods are made with sharp aesthetics and the environment in mind. By Sarah Baird This appeared in the March/April 2016 issue.
Hong Kong's Newest Design Headquarters
The former Police Married Quarters or PMQ has been transformed in recent years from an all-but-forgotten building complex to one of the centers of creative life in Hong Kong. A sort of maker lab meets design house, PMQ just reopened and features dozens of local artists, designers and other creatives all selling their products and working together to create a new creative fervor in the city. Stop by to browse or to check out the night market in the center court.
Shopping Central
Before this six-story building became a creative hub, it was a dormitory for policemen. Now it houses design shops, boutiques, studios and even restaurants. As we wandered the hallways while devouring scoops of ice cream from Alice Wild, I stumbled upon a beautiful leather pencil case by a local craftsman from the shop Design PMQ.
PMQ
This funky 1950s complex once served as the city's Police Married Quarters, but the two seven-story buildings have been converted and are filled with quirky independent designers and hip pop-up shops selling everything from clothes, shoes and bags to housewares. Don't miss G.O.D., a shop founded by two local architects that sells furniture, accessories and gifts, all designed with Hong Kong flair.