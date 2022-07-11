Café Gray Deluxe
The sweeping views of Victoria Harbour are as much a part of dinner here as the modern European fare. A standard-bearer since it opened in 2009, the posh Café Gray Deluxe, led by chef Gray Kunz, is at the top of the Upper House, one of Hong Kong’s most exclusive boutique hotels. Kunz's vast experience cooking in European, Asian, and American kitchens and his mission to serve organic seasonal ingredients mean unfussy dishes rich in flavor, such as steamed grouper with pickled mustard greens and pak choi; grilled organic chicken with citrus tabbouleh; or a prime Kansas strip steak served on a plank with onion rings and creamed spinach. Before or after the meal (or instead of!), try to get into the Café Gray Bar for a drink or two. The bar’s 46-foot-long white marble bar is legendary, and so are the views.