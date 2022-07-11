Jade Market

Battery St & Kansu St, Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong
http://www.discoverhongkong.com/seasia/shop/where-to-shop/street-markets-and-shopping-streets/jade-market-and-jade-street.jsp
3d20869a2d9120d5cf2972ba7ed16367.jpg

Asia, China, Hong Kong, Hongkong, Kowloon, Yau Ma Tei, Jade Market, Jade, Jade Stone, Jewellery, Jewels, Market, Markets, Shop, Shopping, Tourism, Holiday, Vacation, Travel

age fotostock

3d20869a2d9120d5cf2972ba7ed16367.jpg

Jade is very important to the Chinese and represents long life, good health, and beauty. Do your homework if you want a serious piece—for example, the best jade is translucent and green; the stuff to avoid is opaque with brown or gray bits. Hundreds of stalls sell jade pendants, bangles, earrings, and good-luck charms based on the year you were born and the animals of the Chinese zodiac. You’ll find loose stones plus pearls and semiprecious jewelry of all styles. Pick up something you like, but unless you’re an expert, think twice about buying an expensive piece of jade here, as there could definitely be fakes in the mix.

By Heidi Sarna

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

AFAR Journeys
VC_Coastal_hero
Journeys: United States
The Ultimate Itinerary for One of the World’s Best Coastal Destinations
HeroImage_GrandWailea
Journeys: Resorts
Relish the Dazzling Green Grandeur of This Dreamy Island Destination
Danube_Heroimage
Journeys: Cruise
This Dream River Cruise is Filled with Nature and Culture
More From AFAR
Illustration of a traveler eating a baguette, cheese, and drinking coffee
In the Magazine
Now That Travel Is Back, What’s the Best Way to Prepare for a Big Trip?
Croatia's Hvar harbor seen from a high vantage point
Trending News
Croatia Joins Schengen, Europe’s Free Travel Zone
LAX Delta Sky Club Skydeck
Air Travel News
Accessing Airport Lounges Is About to Get a Lot Harder
5 Ways to Find Your Winter Wonderland
Where to Go in Winter
5 Great Wintery Trips That Even Non-Skiers Will Love
Breeze Airways aircraft nose
Air Travel News
Breeze Airways Is Adding 22 New Routes—Here’s the Full List
The view from the inside of a Hobbit Hole looking out.
Trending News
You Can Soon Stay in Hobbiton From The Lord of the Rings—if You’re Quick
Load More