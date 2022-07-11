Spring Moon
When classic formal Hong Kong Cantonese fits the bill and the occasion, then the Peninsula Hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant is the go-to. In keeping with the age and era of the hotel itself, the decor of Spring Moon was inspired by a 1920s Shanghainese dining room, with teakwood floors covered by Oriental rugs and wall treatments showcasing art deco–inspired stained glass windows in dark oranges and yellows. Known for its dim sum and XO sauce made with a secret recipe, Spring Moon offers an à la carte menu with timeless favorites like Peking duck, wok-fried lobster with black bean and chili sauce, wok-fried premier Korean beef filet with honey-pepper sauce, and pan-fried dumplings filled with pork, cabbage, and mushrooms. The restaurant's signature oven-baked fortune chicken with shredded pork and preserved vegetables must be ordered 24 hours in advance.