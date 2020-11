8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo

8 ½ Otto e Mezzo

For Hong Kong 's best contemporary Italian, there’s only one choice: 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo, the only three-star Michelin-rated Italian restaurant outside of Italy (the name comes from film director Federico Fellini’s 1963 movie, 8½). Chef Umberto Bombana, formerly of the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, is a native of Bergamo, in northern Italy, and among his many talents is creating culinary masterpieces with white truffles—he’s been called the King of White Truffles. Bombana creates Italian dishes like veal tenderloin with black winter truffle and whipped potatoes, but he doesn’t limit himself to Italian ingredients. Asian ingredients are showcased in dishes like cavatelli with shellfish ragout, and abalone carpaccio, Hokkaido sea urchin, and tagliolini with lobster.