Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo

22/F Alexandra House, 18 Chater Rd, Central, Hong Kong
Website
| +852 2760 1766
8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Hong Kong Hong Kong
Three-Star Italian Food in Hong Kong Hong Kong Hong Kong
Three Michelin-Starred Italian, First Outside of Italy Hong Kong Hong Kong
8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Hong Kong Hong Kong
Three-Star Italian Food in Hong Kong Hong Kong Hong Kong
Three Michelin-Starred Italian, First Outside of Italy Hong Kong Hong Kong

More info

Mon - Fri 9:30am - 6pm

8 ½ Otto e Mezzo

For Hong Kong's best contemporary Italian, there’s only one choice: 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo, the only three-star Michelin-rated Italian restaurant outside of Italy (the name comes from film director Federico Fellini’s 1963 movie, ). Chef Umberto Bombana, formerly of the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, is a native of Bergamo, in northern Italy, and among his many talents is creating culinary masterpieces with white truffles—he’s been called the King of White Truffles. Bombana creates Italian dishes like veal tenderloin with black winter truffle and whipped potatoes, but he doesn’t limit himself to Italian ingredients. Asian ingredients are showcased in dishes like cavatelli with shellfish ragout, and abalone carpaccio, Hokkaido sea urchin, and tagliolini with lobster.
By Heidi Sarna , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Afar Magazine
over 6 years ago

Three-Star Italian Food in Hong Kong

Chef Umberto Bombana, formerly of the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, is a native of Bergamo, in northern Italy, where the food is rich and hearty. His dishes—short ribs, scampi, house-made tagliolini with lobster—have earned the only three-star Michelin rating for an Italian restaurant outside Italy. —Alessia Antinori Shop 202, Landmark Alexandra, 18 Charter Rd., Central, 852/ 2537-8859. This appeared in the May 2013 issue.
Tom Downey
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago

Three Michelin-Starred Italian, First Outside of Italy

Otto e Mezzo is located in a Central shopping mall in Hong Kong, but that doesn't mean it's not a serious restaurant. It's actually the first Italian restaurant outside of Italy to be awarded three Michelin stars. It offers a prix-fixe lunch menu that is an excellent value, as well as some of the best mixed cocktails in Hong Kong.
Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How to See Tokyo Like a Local
How to See Tokyo Like a Local
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card