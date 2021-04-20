Koi Kei Bakery Macao
A1, 1-7 Pak Sha Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
+852 2808 4368
Sun - Sat 10am - 10:45pm
Macanese SnacksThis Macanese bakery, or pastelaria, is renowned for making and bringing in the best of Macanese snacks to Hong Kong. Once just a seller of peanut brittle candy and ginger sweets, they now have shops all over Hong Kong and Macau selling traditional treats like nougat and almond cakes.
We especially loved the limited edition packaging that is an ode to vintage design. After pondering between the choices, egg rolls and "salty cut biscuits", which are crispy and salty-sweet, ended up in our shopping basket. But who were we kidding? We also added some phoenix egg rolls, pineapple cakes and sesame biscuits to bring back for friends and family.