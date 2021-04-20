Where are you going?
Koi Kei Bakery Macao

A1, 1-7 Pak Sha Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
+852 2808 4368
Macanese Snacks Hong Kong Hong Kong

Sun - Sat 10am - 10:45pm

Macanese Snacks

This Macanese bakery, or pastelaria, is renowned for making and bringing in the best of Macanese snacks to Hong Kong. Once just a seller of peanut brittle candy and ginger sweets, they now have shops all over Hong Kong and Macau selling traditional treats like nougat and almond cakes.

We especially loved the limited edition packaging that is an ode to vintage design. After pondering between the choices, egg rolls and "salty cut biscuits", which are crispy and salty-sweet, ended up in our shopping basket. But who were we kidding? We also added some phoenix egg rolls, pineapple cakes and sesame biscuits to bring back for friends and family.
By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
