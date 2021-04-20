Harry Weese River Cottages

Where are you going?
365 N Canal St, Chicago, IL 60606, USA
If you happen to be interested in architecture, or even if you are not, the Harry Weese-designed River Cottages located from 357 to 365 North Canal Street in downtown Chicago are something you should see. A native of Illinois, Weese is best known for his modernistic style which also focused on historic preservation. The wonderful River Cottages, a mesmerizing display of glass and steel square and triangular shapes, rests beautifully along the edge of the Chicago river. The ideal vantage point for taking in this architectural masterpiece is being perched on a boat in the river. Find a friend with a boat (challenging), or hop on the any of the numerous architectural boat tours originating from Navy Pier (easy), and make your way to Harry's cottage.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

