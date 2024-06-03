Marriott property, The Jay Hotel, was the most anticipated addition to the city’s hotel scene in 2023, transforming the brutalist building that formerly housed Le Méridien into a cozy and quiet retreat. Each of the 360 rooms and suites have warm, textured, and minimalist decor that evokes calm and serenity. Adding to the oasis vibes, are some seriously comfortable beds, blackout curtains, and mini bars stocked with local goodies, such as St. George in. If you can, book a room with a balcony (a rarity among the city’s hotels), and enjoy the impressive views of the Bay Bridge and nearby Transamerica Tower.

Guests and locals alike also won’t want to miss the hotel’s aptly named bar and restaurant, The Third Floor, which has an expansive and inviting terrace complete complete with firepits, space heaters, and a food by restaurant group Omakase (which is also behind several locally loved restaurants, like Niku Steakhouse and Dumpling Time).

But one of the best parts of this hotel is its location. Nestled on a relatively quiet block in the city’s downtown, Embarcadero neighborhood, it’s central without being chaotic. Guests can easily walk to the bayside promenade (also called the Embarcadero), The Ferry Building, Jackson Square, and one of our favorite neighborhoods, North Beach.