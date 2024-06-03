HomeTravel GuidesCaliforniaSan Francisco

The Jay Hotel

433 Clay St, San Francisco, CA 94111
https://jayhotelsf.com/
+14152962900
The Jay Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay

The Jay Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay

The Jay Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay

The Jay Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay

The Jay Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay

The Jay Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay

The Jay Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay

The Jay Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay Hotel in San Francisco

The Jay

The Jay Hotel in San Francisco
The Jay Hotel in San Francisco
The Jay Hotel in San Francisco
The Jay Hotel in San Francisco
The Jay Hotel in San Francisco
The Jay Hotel in San Francisco
The Jay Hotel in San Francisco
The Jay Hotel in San Francisco
CHECK AVAILABILITY

Marriott property, The Jay Hotel, was the most anticipated addition to the city’s hotel scene in 2023, transforming the brutalist building that formerly housed Le Méridien into a cozy and quiet retreat. Each of the 360 rooms and suites have warm, textured, and minimalist decor that evokes calm and serenity. Adding to the oasis vibes, are some seriously comfortable beds, blackout curtains, and mini bars stocked with local goodies, such as St. George in. If you can, book a room with a balcony (a rarity among the city’s hotels), and enjoy the impressive views of the Bay Bridge and nearby Transamerica Tower.

Guests and locals alike also won’t want to miss the hotel’s aptly named bar and restaurant, The Third Floor, which has an expansive and inviting terrace complete complete with firepits, space heaters, and a food by restaurant group Omakase (which is also behind several locally loved restaurants, like Niku Steakhouse and Dumpling Time).

But one of the best parts of this hotel is its location. Nestled on a relatively quiet block in the city’s downtown, Embarcadero neighborhood, it’s central without being chaotic. Guests can easily walk to the bayside promenade (also called the Embarcadero), The Ferry Building, Jackson Square, and one of our favorite neighborhoods, North Beach.

By Jessie Beck

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

Nearby highlights
059e42a74c2c207ee7e5173def98e991.jpg
Mission Dolores Park
November 01, 2023 12:09 PM
GHIR-steelblue-nightlights-20131108.jpg
Ghirardelli Square
November 01, 2023 11:18 AM
f2452d4cd400c374a86d9eee86cf6e41.jpg
Tosca Cafe
November 01, 2023 11:14 AM
open-uri20140812-6743-k2o77w
1 Hotel San Francisco
November 01, 2023 01:15 AM
ecae1e78c63fe7b980928118edfb272d.jpg
Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar
November 01, 2023 12:58 AM
4fc788894114b0401ab10dba4d478a75
Ferry Plaza Farmers Market
August 16, 2023 06:17 PM
cb23c828a949dc40740e642199edbf01.jpg
Bob’s Donuts
August 18, 2022 12:24 PM
a5d5cefa8fbf3d6059270bf95c2d694a.jpg
Humphry Slocombe
August 17, 2022 11:54 AM
Cala
Cala
January 28, 2022 12:53 PM
51e0fd819cc5816813846bf546c11d11.jpg
Tony’s Pizza Napoletana
January 27, 2022 01:58 PM
A room at The Laurel Inn
The Laurel Inn
April 20, 2021 05:05 PM
e775f67dff9b62855c72aea5c983da15.jpg
Fog City Flea
April 20, 2021 05:03 PM
A room at Hotel Kabuki
Hotel Kabuki
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
Tartine Manufactory
Tartine Manufactory
April 20, 2021 04:58 PM
The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square
The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square
April 20, 2021 04:58 PM
San Francisco Open Studios gallery
SF Open Studios
April 20, 2021 04:58 PM
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Four statues (a pair of men and a pair of women) painted white in a fence-lined park in New York City
History + Culture
Where to Find Meaningful LGBTQ Monuments Around the World
June 03, 2024 05:59 PM
 · 
Kelsy Chauvin
Large rock off the shoreline on a foggy morning
Beaches
Sunset Bonfires and Colorful Tide Pools Await on a Weekend in Cannon Beach
June 03, 2024 05:47 PM
 · 
Amanda Calnan Vowels
Packs of sushi at a supermarket in Japan.
Trending News
How Affordable Is Japan for U.S. Travelers Right Now, Really?
June 03, 2024 01:40 PM
 · 
Yukari Sakamoto
Which Alaska National Parks Should You Visit?
National Parks
Alaska Has the Biggest National Parks and Some of the Least Visited. Here’s How to See Them All.
June 03, 2024 01:36 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Amsterdam Gay Pride 2018
Festivals + Events
The World’s Best LGBTQ Pride Celebrations Worth Traveling For
June 01, 2024 11:02 AM
 · 
Adam M Groffman
Interior of mosque with arches and shadows and sunlight
Longreads
Sharing Old Delhi’s Queer History, One Walk at a Time
June 01, 2024 08:52 AM
 · 
Manu Moudgil
Load More