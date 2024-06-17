HomeTravel GuidesCaliforniaSan Francisco

The Battery

Battery St, San Francisco, CA, USA
https://www.thebatterysf.com
The Battery

The Battery

Lisa Corson, AFAR Media

The Battery SF - one of its bars

The Battery

The Battery

The Battery

Lisa Corson, AFAR Media

The Battery

The Battery

Lisa Corson, AFAR Media

The Battery

The Battery

Lisa Corson, AFAR Media

The Battery

The Battery

Lisa Corson, AFAR Media

The Battery

The Battery

Lisa Corson, AFAR Media

The Battery

The Battery

Lisa Corson, AFAR Media

The Battery

The Battery

Lisa Corson, AFAR Media

The Battery

The Battery

Lisa Corson, AFAR Media

The Battery San Francisco

Stacy Horne

The Battery
The Battery SF - one of its bars
The Battery
The Battery
The Battery
The Battery
The Battery
The Battery
The Battery
The Battery
The Battery San Francisco
Most people in the city know The Battery as an exclusive social club, but did you know it also houses a 14-suite, boutique hotel, open to members and non-members alike? Featuring a maximalist decor that channels the many sides of San Francisco—be it Chinatown inspired motifs on the curtains or beams from the old ships that used to dock in this location (this area was once water)—the hotel will remind you where you are at every twist and turn. Rooms are spacious, comfortable, and impeccably designed.

One of the biggest reasons to stay here, though, is that hotel guests get full access to the club’s social spaces, bars (yes, there are multiple, including a lovely outdoor terrace and a cozy, secret bar hidden behind a movable bookcase), restaurant, and near-daily events—such as comedy, burlesque shows, readings, and concerts. The social side of this club is centered around its main restaurant and bar. Saddle up to the bar or grab a table, but either way, cheese-lovers will want to keep an eye out for their cheese cart, from which you can choose from a truly impressive variety of cheeses for a bespoke cheese board.

Thanks to the built-in community and social vibe, the Battery is a unique place to stay that will allow you to truly get to know the city and the people who live here.

The location is a highlight too. Nestled in the city’s historic Jackson Square neighborhood, it’s central yet quiet, and a short walk to nearby North Beach and the Embarcadero.

By Jessie Beck

Erin Feher
Mon Dec 17 11:21:10 EST 2018

Mingle with San Francisco’s game changers

Looking to mingle with San Francisco’s game changers? Book a suite at the Battery. In 2014, entrepreneurs Xochi and Michael Birch opened this private, members-only social club in San Francisco’s Jackson Square neighborhood (also known to history buffs as the Barbary Coast). Nonmembers—and travelers—can gain access to the entirety of the club by staying in one of the Battery’s 14 hotel suites or the penthouse (with its own private roof terrace). Designer Ken Fulk created opulent, stylish spaces throughout the interior—think lacquer paint, Chesterfield sofas, and a rotating collection of art, with a focus on portraiture. The Battery houses several cocktail bars, including one with a secret passageway into a small speakeasy; a restaurant that can accommodate groups; a coffee counter; and a library (each club member selects a book when admitted). The guest suites are large and modern by San Francisco standards, with amenities including Geneva sound systems and Malin + Goetz bath products, plus locally sourced liquors and snacks for late-night cravings.

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

