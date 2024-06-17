Most people in the city know The Battery as an exclusive social club, but did you know it also houses a 14-suite, boutique hotel, open to members and non-members alike? Featuring a maximalist decor that channels the many sides of San Francisco—be it Chinatown inspired motifs on the curtains or beams from the old ships that used to dock in this location (this area was once water)—the hotel will remind you where you are at every twist and turn. Rooms are spacious, comfortable, and impeccably designed.

One of the biggest reasons to stay here, though, is that hotel guests get full access to the club’s social spaces, bars (yes, there are multiple, including a lovely outdoor terrace and a cozy, secret bar hidden behind a movable bookcase), restaurant, and near-daily events—such as comedy, burlesque shows, readings, and concerts. The social side of this club is centered around its main restaurant and bar. Saddle up to the bar or grab a table, but either way, cheese-lovers will want to keep an eye out for their cheese cart, from which you can choose from a truly impressive variety of cheeses for a bespoke cheese board.

Thanks to the built-in community and social vibe, the Battery is a unique place to stay that will allow you to truly get to know the city and the people who live here.

The location is a highlight too. Nestled in the city’s historic Jackson Square neighborhood, it’s central yet quiet, and a short walk to nearby North Beach and the Embarcadero.