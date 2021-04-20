The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco
The Ritz-Carlton, San FranciscoWhen your hotel offers a third-generation German goldsmith just steps from your room, you can be confident you will enjoy a comfortable stay. From the 400-thread-count Frette linens to the L’Occitane spa and the mini bar stocked with 12-year-old scotch, there’s a reason this hotel is ranked among the world’s best. It’s set among the other behemoths of Nob Hill—the exclusive aerie that San Francisco’s Big Four called home—and housed within a neoclassical manse with beefy columns and ornate stonework befitting its 1909 birth year. But a revamp in 2015 brought the hotel’s 336 guest rooms and suites squarely into the present day. And despite the culinary temptations that await just beyond the top-hatted valets, be sure to enjoy at least one meal at the in-house Parallel 37. (Book the chef’s table and let chef Michael Rotondo handle the rest.).
In renovating the interior of this landmark hotel, designers drew inspiration from both the San Francisco Bay and couture fashion. The rooms’ color schemes take cues from the steely blue and grays of the city’s fog, and the furnishings, including tweed fabric chairs, are a nod to men’s tailoring. While the hotel’s look has changed, its commitment to charities hasn’t wavered. The staff donates unclaimed clothing from the lost and found to the Salvation Army, and every year sends 2,000 pounds of leftover soap to Clean the World, which recycles and distributes it to disadvantaged people around the world to prevent hygiene-related illnesses.
Perched atop the majestic Nob Hill, the Ritz-Carlton San Francisco is an oasis of grandeur and tranquility amidst the hustle and bustle of the big city. One of my favorite features is the Club Level Lounge, an exclusive private lounge area on the 8th floor of the hotel. It has its own concierge, separate elevator-key access, free WiFi, and complimentary drinks and food around the clock. Start your day with a healthy breakfast, come back for a midday snack, and end the day with a glass of Napa Valley wine and a platter of hors d'oeuvres—changed daily and inspired by the delectable dishes from the city's diverse neighborhoods. If you're not blown away by the gilded finishings and neoclassical architecture, just wait until you indulge in the offerings of the Club Lounge. It's the ultimate luxury.