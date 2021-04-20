The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco 600 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA

The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco When your hotel offers a third-generation German goldsmith just steps from your room, you can be confident you will enjoy a comfortable stay. From the 400-thread-count Frette linens to the L’Occitane spa and the mini bar stocked with 12-year-old scotch, there’s a reason this hotel is ranked among the world’s best. It’s set among the other behemoths of Nob Hill—the exclusive aerie that San Francisco’s Big Four called home—and housed within a neoclassical manse with beefy columns and ornate stonework befitting its 1909 birth year. But a revamp in 2015 brought the hotel’s 336 guest rooms and suites squarely into the present day. And despite the culinary temptations that await just beyond the top-hatted valets, be sure to enjoy at least one meal at the in-house Parallel 37. (Book the chef’s table and let chef Michael Rotondo handle the rest.).