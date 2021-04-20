Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop
698 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
| +1 843-531-6500
Photo courtesy of Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop
More info
Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
Leon'sRestaurateur Brooks Reitz built his name with this chicken-and-oyster joint that feels old-school despite its carefully crafted ambiance. On a first visit, it’s sinful not to order the perfectly salted, crispy/juicy fried chicken amalgam shellacked with a glaze of Old Bay and cayenne suspended in melted lard. That necessitates a second visit to gorge on the poached char-grilled lobster and sausage, or the Leon’s Fish Fry, a platter of shrimp, oysters and catfish. Leon’s was the first to open way-Upper King, now the restaurant hotbed, and it’s held onto its cool status thanks to its thoughtful buildout in a restored auto body shop, retaining the exposed rafters and a rollup garage door that opens to a patio out front.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop
Leon’s is a meticulously renovated former auto-body shop that's now famous for oysters and fried chicken. Don’t overlook chef Ari Kolender’s shrimp roll, though—lightly dressed with horseradish mayo, it’s served on a bun grilled to crunchy perfection.
AFAR Staff
over 6 years ago
The everyman's oyster bar.
Opened in the Spring of 2014, this local Charleston spot is one of this town's hottest tickets. Leon's has a cozy warm atmosphere, amazing local and regional oysters, and homey classic Southern standards. Owner Brooks Reitz is the guy - tell him AFAR sent you!
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago
Leon's Fine Poultry & Oysters
Guests should come hungry and ready to devour the feast of Lowcountry treats on the menu at Leon’s. Start with the fried oysters Rockefeller with spinach and herbs or the fried-oyster sandwich with avocado. Among the sides, the hush puppies and black-eyed-pea salad are standouts. Finish your meal with a milk shake for dessert.