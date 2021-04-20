Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop 698 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA

Photo courtesy of Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop More info Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

Leon's Restaurateur Brooks Reitz built his name with this chicken-and-oyster joint that feels old-school despite its carefully crafted ambiance. On a first visit, it’s sinful not to order the perfectly salted, crispy/juicy fried chicken amalgam shellacked with a glaze of Old Bay and cayenne suspended in melted lard. That necessitates a second visit to gorge on the poached char-grilled lobster and sausage, or the Leon’s Fish Fry, a platter of shrimp, oysters and catfish. Leon’s was the first to open way-Upper King, now the restaurant hotbed, and it’s held onto its cool status thanks to its thoughtful buildout in a restored auto body shop, retaining the exposed rafters and a rollup garage door that opens to a patio out front.