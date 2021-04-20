Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop

698 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Website
| +1 843-531-6500
Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop Charleston South Carolina United States
Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop Charleston South Carolina United States
Leon's Fine Poultry & Oysters Charleston South Carolina United States
Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop Charleston South Carolina United States
Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop Charleston South Carolina United States
Leon's Fine Poultry & Oysters Charleston South Carolina United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

Leon's

Restaurateur Brooks Reitz built his name with this chicken-and-oyster joint that feels old-school despite its carefully crafted ambiance. On a first visit, it’s sinful not to order the perfectly salted, crispy/juicy fried chicken amalgam shellacked with a glaze of Old Bay and cayenne suspended in melted lard. That necessitates a second visit to gorge on the poached char-grilled lobster and sausage, or the Leon’s Fish Fry, a platter of shrimp, oysters and catfish. Leon’s was the first to open way-Upper King, now the restaurant hotbed, and it’s held onto its cool status thanks to its thoughtful buildout in a restored auto body shop, retaining the exposed rafters and a rollup garage door that opens to a patio out front.
By Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Afar Magazine
over 6 years ago

Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop

Leon’s is a meticulously renovated former auto-body shop that's now famous for oysters and fried chicken. Don’t overlook chef Ari Kolender’s shrimp roll, though—lightly dressed with horseradish mayo, it’s served on a bun grilled to crunchy perfection.
Jill Greenwood
AFAR Staff
over 6 years ago

The everyman's oyster bar.

Opened in the Spring of 2014, this local Charleston spot is one of this town's hottest tickets. Leon's has a cozy warm atmosphere, amazing local and regional oysters, and homey classic Southern standards. Owner Brooks Reitz is the guy - tell him AFAR sent you!
Stacey Zable
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago

Leon's Fine Poultry & Oysters

Guests should come hungry and ready to devour the feast of Lowcountry treats on the menu at Leon’s. Start with the fried oysters Rockefeller with spinach and herbs or the fried-oyster sandwich with avocado. Among the sides, the hush puppies and black-eyed-pea salad are standouts. Finish your meal with a milk shake for dessert.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points