221 South Oak

Vegetarians flock to this Oak Street gem for its addictive, meat-free menu offerings, like chips made from delicata squash, and chickpea cakes with plum butter. There’s also plenty here for carnivores, including the Rocky Mountain elk T-bone with goji-berry-walnut jam. If it all looks pretty enough for TV, that’s because chef Eliza Galvin appeared on Top Chef: Season 10. Fans should take advantage of her on-site cooking demonstration and wine pairing classes, which include 12 recipe tastings and up to nine wines. Go in summer and you’ll even get to learn on the restaurant’s leafy outdoor patio.