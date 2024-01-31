HomeTravel GuidesTexasAustin

Lake Austin Spa Resort

1705 S Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, TX 78732, USA
https://www.lakeaustin.com/
In the heart of Texas Hill Country, on a serene section of the Colorado River, the famously luxurious Lake Austin Spa Resort might be just half an hour from Austin’s city center, but it feels miles away from anywhere, an oasis surrounded by ruggedly beautiful wilderness. And that’s intentional: the destination spa caters to every need and whim, offering a daily calendar of outdoor activities and educational talks and classes and serving healthy and locally-sourced cuisine. Spa treatments are not included in the rate—which, it’s worth noting, starts at a three-night minimum stay—but use of the spa’s three pools and other pampering facilities are, and it’d be a shame not to sample at least one of its more than 100 natural treatments.

But the best part about the resort is that, once you’re there, no one cares what you do. Take advantage of the packed schedule and spa offerings, or just claim a poolside lounger, take a walk along the lake, or read a book in the fragrant organic garden. Relaxation means something different to everyone, after all.

By Kate Thorman

Laura Begley Bloom
Wed Jan 31 00:06:35 EST 2024

Destination Spa

Lake Austin Spa Resort feels like a secluded oasis surrounded by the rugged Texas Hill Country, yet it’s just 30 minutes from Austin’s city center. The resort has a focus on wellness and relaxation—however you want to interpret that. Take advantage of the full list of activities (water sports, cooking classes, stargazing, a cardio drumming jam session, a wind-down wine cruise, and more). Or just go for a stroll around Lake Austin or take a swim in one of the three pools (one is located in a rustic-chic barn). A new partnership with Italy’s ComfortZone is introducing a first-of-its-kind skincare concept: an in-room Wellness Bar stocked with products rotating based on the season. The 40 guest rooms offer luxury with a local touch, designed to blend into the lakeside setting. Guests enjoy all-inclusive meals highlighting ingredients from the on-site organic gardens, including edible flowers. Lake Austin Spa Resort also prioritizes environmental stewardship with its wildlife habitats (fun fact—this is a certified monarch butterfly habitat), use of local building materials, and sustainable practices in gardening.

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

