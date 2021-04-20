Where are you going?
Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite

1122 CA-41, Fish Camp, CA 93623, USA
Website
| +1 888-514-2167
Located an hour outside of the valley at Yosemite’s south entrance, the 294-room Tenaya Lodge is a great year-round option for those who want to visit the park, or simply enjoy a rustic resort with ample amenities. In addition to three pools (one indoors), several hot tubs (one adults-only), a spacious spa with a steam room and dry saunas, a large fitness facility, a game room, and numerous stores, the pet-friendly Tenaya has five dining options, including Sierra Restaurant, which serves dishes like grilled Colorado lamb chop cassoulet and vegan jackfruit-and-butternut-squash curry. Tenaya also offers all-day tours of the valley in brand-new custom buses, which can be open-air depending on the weather, as well as guided mountain biking, climbing, and fly-fishing excursions. Accommodations in the lodge range from recently updated rooms to suites, some of which feature balconies, patios, fireplaces, and soaking tubs. If you’re traveling as a couple, be sure to request a room on the adults-only floor. Additionally, there are a number of roomy cottages for extra privacy.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

