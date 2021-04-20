Where are you going?
Channelside Bay Plaza

615 Channelside Dr #117, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Website
| +1 813-345-5881
Food and Entertainment at Channelside Tampa Florida United States

Food and Entertainment at Channelside

Channelside Bay Plaza is a multi-faceted entertainment center located on the Garrison Channel in downtown Tampa.

Channelside offers a variety of dining spots, including fine ethnic foods at Tinatapia's (tapas), Thai Thani, or Oisi Sushi. Qachbal's Chocolatier offers signature chocolates made in small batches and the favorite of many locals.

Splitsville is a fun venue where you can "Dine, Dance, Drink, and Bowl." Open Thursday through Sunday, Splitsville offers a "not your usual bowling alley" menu with items such as sushi rolls, fried calamari, and sliders.

Surf Down Under offers a wide variety of surf and sun apparel for the whole family.

Visit Tampa Bay hosts a well stocked visitor center at Channelside with helpful staff ready to supply visitors with maps and information about activities in Tampa and the area.
By Annette Baesel , AFAR Local Expert

