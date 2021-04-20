Eat Your Heart Out
The Maboneng Precinct, Fox St & Kruger St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
| +27 72 586 0600
More info
Tue - Sun 7:30am - 4pm
Eat Your Heart Out In MabonengEat Your Heart Out is a cool corner deli with a Jewish inspired menu, located in the bustling Maboneng Precinct.
This particular morning I'd met up with a friend and his family for a quick breakfast before heading onto the Market on Main, located just down the street. I'd chosen the "Israeli Breakfast" which is an omelette lightly spiced with a mix of Arabic herbs, served with toasted pita, diced salad, pickled lettuce, chilis, olives, chunky feta and organic humus.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Sipping Coffee in The City
A good cappuccino goes a long way when it's helping to kick off your day and luckily the cappuccino at Eat Your Heart Out is pretty decent.
Pair the coffee with something from their menu and you have a definite winner!
I had the "Israeli Breakkfast" with my cuppa to keep me going for my day and then headed to the Market a few hundred meters away.
