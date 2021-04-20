The Maboneng Precinct 276 Fox St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa

More info Sun, Mon 9am - 10pm Tue - Sat 9am - 11pm

Arts on Main in Maboneng, Johannesburg Sunday is the day to go when food vendors from nearby sell their eats in one place. Maboneng is the arts district of Joburg. Arts on Main hosts several galleries, shops and vendors to enjoy. Many of the galleries feature young and emerging artists of Joburg who are very talented. The picture shown features some of these artists' works. Jozi's art scene is rapidly growing and on the same level as New York and other big art cities in the world. We stayed at the 12 Decades Hotel for a few nights and explored Soweto (for history) and Parkhurst for drinks/eats. I also heard from a local that Rosebank has a great market for crafts.