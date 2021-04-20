The Maboneng Precinct
276 Fox St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
| +27 86 133 3444
Sun, Mon 9am - 10pm
Tue - Sat 9am - 11pm
Arts on Main in Maboneng, JohannesburgSunday is the day to go when food vendors from nearby sell their eats in one place. Maboneng is the arts district of Joburg. Arts on Main hosts several galleries, shops and vendors to enjoy. Many of the galleries feature young and emerging artists of Joburg who are very talented. The picture shown features some of these artists' works. Jozi's art scene is rapidly growing and on the same level as New York and other big art cities in the world. We stayed at the 12 Decades Hotel for a few nights and explored Soweto (for history) and Parkhurst for drinks/eats. I also heard from a local that Rosebank has a great market for crafts.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Skate or Ride Through Maboneng
One typically busy Sunday afternoon in the Maboneng Precinct, I came across these kids who were skateboarding in the area.
Skateboarding was introduced to the kids in the area as part of the Nollie Faith Project which also provides protective gear and ramps and half pipes.
If skateboarding isn't your thing, why not rent a bicycle from Uncle Merv's and explore the area that way?
AFAR Ambassador
over 6 years ago
Rooftop 'Camping' in Johannesburg
Although it was freezing when I was in Johannesburg in April, staying at this completely uninsulated rooftop 'chicken coop' was worth every goosebump.
Here, the sky is the limit. You'll have to make your way through the security of an office building, take the elevator, climb another set of stairs, and if that's not enough, negotiate an industrial steep ladder. You'll be handsomely rewarded: the views and experience of floating above the bustling city are insane. And yes, you do have to sign a waiver ; )
The shack (or 'sculpture', as the locals call it) was originally designed by Swiss artist Kerim Seiler with the idea of enticing daring Europeans to make their way to Johannesburg. In spirit, that still happens–except the visitors now come from all over the world.
There's an outdoor shower and toilet, a basic kitchen, and a small bedroom loft above.
It is one of the coolest 'nests' I have come across on my travels, and quite a steal at around $50 a night (at time of publishing). It can be booked through Curiocity Backpackers (url below), and it's only a few blocks away from the hostel.
Credit for locating this unique experience goes to my good friend Gerald Garner!
http://www.afar.com/highlights/gerald-garner-ambassador-of-joburg
