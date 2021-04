The Maboneng Precinct

Although it was freezing when I was in Johannesburg in April, staying at this completely uninsulated rooftop 'chicken coop' was worth every goosebump.Here, the sky is the limit. You'll have to make your way through the security of an office building, take the elevator, climb another set of stairs, and if that's not enough, negotiate an industrial steep ladder. You'll be handsomely rewarded: the views and experience of floating above the bustling city are insane. And yes, you do have to sign a waiver ; )The shack (or 'sculpture', as the locals call it) was originally designed by Swiss artist Kerim Seiler with the idea of enticing daring Europeans to make their way to Johannesburg. In spirit, that still happens–except the visitors now come from all over the world.There's an outdoor shower and toilet, a basic kitchen, and a small bedroom loft above.It is one of the coolest 'nests' I have come across on my travels, and quite a steal at around $50 a night (at time of publishing). It can be booked through Curiocity Backpackers (url below), and it's only a few blocks away from the hostel.Credit for locating this unique experience goes to my good friend Gerald Garner!http://www.afar.com/highlights/gerald-garner-ambassador-of-joburg