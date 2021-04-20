The Library Bar 1 Melrose Square

Chillout in the Library Bar Sit down in the comfy leather couches and read up on the local news while you sip on a perfect whisky or hustle up a game of pool and sink a cold beer while keeping your cool, either way you'll love the Library Bar at the Melrose Arch hotel for it's classy, old school opulence and it's cosy atmosphere.



Hot Summer evenings can be enjoyed on the verandah with cocktails and friends while cooler evenings can be spent cosying up on the couches at the fire side with a hot cup of cocoa.



A well thought out bar food menu, is also available if you're feeling a little hungry.



