The Residence Boutique Hotel

Highlife in Houghton: A Luxury Boutique Stay

If you ever want to get away from the hustle and bustle of Jo'burg without wandering too far, then book a stay in one of the Residence's amazing suites. A stay in the Penthouse Suite grants you access to luxurious amenities which include a fireplace in the room, a skylight above the king size extra-length bed (so you can sleep under the stars), which is topped with with goose down stuffed king size pillows and Egyptian cotton sheets. With an outdoor spa bath, an outdoor shower and a jacuzzi on offer with the suite, the jacuzzi definitely has the best view, which just makes enjoying a glass of wine while soaking up the beautiful South African sunset that much more beautiful. Should you require more pampering, book yourself a relaxing spa treatment in the hotel's spa center. As one who doesn't usually do the whole pampering thing, I thoroughly enjoyed the full body massage. Dining at the hotel, will give your taste buds an experience of their own. From bacon-wrapped litchis with blue cheese sauce for my starter, to perfectly cooked Ostrich fillet on wasabi mash for mains, my only gripe was that they'd run out of the hand-made peanut butter ice-cream when I tried to order dessert. I eventually settled on the crème brûlée, which isn't usually my first choice, but on completion, this particular iteration had me wishing I'd had a second helping...