Kong 160 Jan Smuts Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa

Party Like a King at Kong in Rosebank Claiming to be an architectural first for the scene, KONG boasts a new take on the ordinary South African style nightclub.



KONG is undoubtedly one of the most exclusive night venues in Southern Africa, hosting celebrities such as Justin Bieber and D' Banj.



Open every weekend as well as the night before a public holiday.