Take a Taxi Tour to Soweto

City Sightseeing in Johannesburg is doing some wonderful things, by helping to bring the tourists both local and foreign to parts of Johannesburg that they may not have necessarily done on their own.



The Soweto tour is a new tour line that departs from Gold Reef City and if you don't hop off, will take approximately 2 hours to complete.



The friendly and extremely knowledgeable tour guides ensure that your trip is both fun and educational.



Highlights of the tour include, visiting Vilikazi Street where both Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu have homes, as well as stops at some local restaurants to test out some local fare.