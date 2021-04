Gold Reef City

Descend into the Dark of a Working Gold Mine in Search of Gold

225 meters below the surface of the earth, visitors make their way through dim passageways that miners in the late 1800s had navigated in search of gold.The tour guide 'jokingly' points out that if for some reason we get stuck down there, the only way out is a via a steep emergency exit tunnel.In the photo for this post, there is a miner located beyond the struts (which are used to support the ceiling), who's job it is to demonstrate what it was like in the past when miners excavated the gold bearing ore with nothing but a candle for light!During the tour, you'll learn about the gold rush that caused the formation of Johannesburg and you'll also be shown some interesting historical items, like dynamite which was manufactured by Alfred Nobel