Gold Reef City
Northern Pkwy & Data Cres, Ormonde 99-Ir, Johannesburg, 2159, South Africa
| +27 11 248 5000
More info
Wed - Sun 9:30am - 5pm
Descend into the Dark of a Working Gold Mine in Search of Gold225 meters below the surface of the earth, visitors make their way through dim passageways that miners in the late 1800s had navigated in search of gold.
The tour guide 'jokingly' points out that if for some reason we get stuck down there, the only way out is a via a steep emergency exit tunnel.
In the photo for this post, there is a miner located beyond the struts (which are used to support the ceiling), who's job it is to demonstrate what it was like in the past when miners excavated the gold bearing ore with nothing but a candle for light!
During the tour, you'll learn about the gold rush that caused the formation of Johannesburg and you'll also be shown some interesting historical items, like dynamite which was manufactured by Alfred Nobel
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Take a Taxi Tour to Soweto
City Sightseeing in Johannesburg is doing some wonderful things, by helping to bring the tourists both local and foreign to parts of Johannesburg that they may not have necessarily done on their own.
The Soweto tour is a new tour line that departs from Gold Reef City and if you don't hop off, will take approximately 2 hours to complete.
The friendly and extremely knowledgeable tour guides ensure that your trip is both fun and educational.
Highlights of the tour include, visiting Vilikazi Street where both Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu have homes, as well as stops at some local restaurants to test out some local fare.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Experience the Miner's Revenge & Learn About The City of Gold
Gold Reef City theme park let's visitors drop down a mine shaft of a working mine, and showcases the old way of living in a mining town, which is how Johannesburg looked in it's humble beginnings.
Once you're done with the history lesson, you can let loose on a roller coaster or cool off from the heat on one of the water rides just around the corner. A local favourite is called the Miner's Revenge!
Don't forget to pick up a souvenir or two before you leave
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Pouring Gold Is Quite a Show
After you've travelled down the gold mine, head on over to the gold pouring show, where workers demonstrate the process of getting gold out of the ore, to pouring the molten metal so that it eventually lands up in a solid state.
It's definitely very hot in the room, so make sure you've had enough to drink before you watch the show!
