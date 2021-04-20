Salvation Café 44 Stanley Ave, Milpark, Johannesburg, 2092, South Africa

More info Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

The Breakfast For Those Who Can't Make Up Their Minds One of the best ideas to ever come my way is the notion of the Breakfast Duo from Salvation Café at 44 Stanley. It's meant to be for those people who can't choose between all the awesome options available to them on the menu. Like me. So order locked in, I was extremely impressed with what arrived on my table: A seasonal fruit salad atop French toast accompanied by fresh cream and a berry coulis alongside eggs benedict. Game. Set. Match. I was totally sold on the delicious breakfast and at the end, because it was soooo good and even though the meal was huge, I was left wanting more!