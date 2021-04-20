Salvation Café
44 Stanley Ave, Milpark, Johannesburg, 2092, South Africa
| +27 11 482 7795
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm
The Breakfast For Those Who Can't Make Up Their MindsOne of the best ideas to ever come my way is the notion of the Breakfast Duo from Salvation Café at 44 Stanley. It's meant to be for those people who can't choose between all the awesome options available to them on the menu. Like me. So order locked in, I was extremely impressed with what arrived on my table: A seasonal fruit salad atop French toast accompanied by fresh cream and a berry coulis alongside eggs benedict. Game. Set. Match. I was totally sold on the delicious breakfast and at the end, because it was soooo good and even though the meal was huge, I was left wanting more!
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago
Nice Breakfast Or Lunch Spot
A very good spot to have breakfast or lunch. Run by very nice proprietors Claudia and Remko, both big travelers themselves. On a nice day you can eat outside, and it has a small indoor area as well. It is situated at 44 Stanley, a really pleasant shopping/dining area with lots of local crafts. Highly recommended.
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago
Roam 44 Stanley. Eat at Salvation Cafe.
Owned by an expat couple, Salvation Cafe should be the place you rest your feet and feed your bellies after roaming shops of 44 Stanley. I had a tasty chicken caesar salad and rumor has it that Strilli Oppenheimer, one of the heiresses to the Oppenheimer diamond fortune loves Salvation's Pinot Noir. Other stores to check out as recommended by Jozi trend spotter @craigbjacobs: Lunar; designer Tiaan Nagel; Imagine Nation