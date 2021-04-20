Grant Avenue 59 Grant Ave, Norwood, Johannesburg, 2192, South Africa

Eating Out on Grant Avenue Bustling Grant Avenue in Norwood has a good selection of quaint restaurants. Trying to navigate the busy street at lunch or dinner time can sometimes be a bit of a lengthy process as many hungry mouths are looking to satisfy their cravings.



If you're in the area and looking to take care of those hunger pangs, be sure to check out one of these places:



1. Hokkaido and Real Sushi for good sushi. Hokkaido serves Chinese and other Japanese dishes if you aren't in the mood for sushi.



2. Schwarma Co. is a local favorite. Summer is great for enjoying a bite on the patio outside. As the name implies, shawarmas are the specialty.



3. Casa Nostra is a lovely mom-and-pop bistro offering up classic Italian dishes. Delicious, hearty Italian cuisine at its best.



4. Vovo Telo, an artisanal bakery, produces freshly baked goods daily and provides a place where the residents of Norwood can finally have a good breakfast in the neighborhood. Patrons can sit inside the beautiful storefront or in the courtyard of the Factory at the back and enjoy the outdoors.



5. Giovanni Pane Vino has a well-rounded menu featuring a good range of pizzas alongside an assortment of pastas, meat and fish dishes, as well as a nice selection of wines.



Aside from the food spots, there are also a few specialised stores, a hotel, and even a few day spas.