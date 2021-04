Hit a Hole-in-One at the Houghton Golf Club

Dating back to 1926, the Houghton Golf Club has recently been redesigned by the Jack Nicklaus Design team and is considered a premier golf club in Johannesburg . It is no stranger to championship events, having hosted a number of SA Open tournaments as well as the prestigious Alfred Dunhill Championship.Situated alongside the Wilds Nature Reserve, the course, which is a proclaimed bird sanctuary, is a great extension to the greenbelt within Johannesburg,So grab your clubs and tee up to see if you can hit a hole-in-one.(Image via http://houghton.clubhouseonline-e3.com)