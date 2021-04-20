Mandela Mural Staib St, New Doornfontein, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa

See the 9-Story-High Mural of Madiba in His Heyday If you're travelling past the CBD along Jozi's bordering M2 Highway, you might catch a glimpse of a new piece of street art which was commissioned in honor of the late, great Nelson Mandela.



The artwork by the internationally acclaimed Ricky Lee Gordon, a.k.a Freddy Sam, is a 9-story high mural of Mandela in his heyday when he was doing a bit of boxing.



He once commented, "I did not enjoy the violence of boxing so much as the science of it. I was intrigued by how one moved one's body to protect oneself, how one used a strategy both to attack and retreat, how one paced oneself over a match. Boxing is egalitarian. In the ring, rank, age, color and wealth are irrelevant. When you are circling your opponent, probing his strengths and weaknesses, you are not thinking of his color or social status."

And so we can see how Nelson Mandela, thought about how to free a nation from its inequalities in everything he did.