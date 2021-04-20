Derrick Ave
Shop-up An Appetite & Enjoy a Meal in ChinatownDerick Avenue in Cyrildene on the Eastrand of Johannesburg, is home to a whole host of different Asian run stores and restaurants. It is the new home of the original Chinatown which started in Commissioner Street (Now Albertina Sisulu Street) in Newtown.
You can get a good bargain on a whole lot of cheap "Made in China" goodies here and once you're done shopping you can grab some bubble tea from the corner store at the bottom of Derrick Avenue or rest your weary feet and fill your empty tummy at one of the numerous restaurants along the road.
If you get to Cyrildene early, get yourself into a restaurant and have some mid-morning brunch or 'Yum Cha' which literally translates to Drink Tea in Cantonese.
Don't be too scared to try out something out of the ordinary, it may be the best thing you've ever tasted!
Derrick Avenue is also a great place to watch Chinese New Year Celebrations as the whole road is closed off to traffic and vendors come out onto the sidewalks to sell the food and wares.