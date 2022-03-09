Restaurant Uformel ApS

formel B's New Edgy Younger Brother
Uformel is run by Kristian Arpe-Møller and Rune Amgild Jochumsen, who are the minds that brought Copenhagen
formel B, one of the city's most popular Michelin star restaurants. Uformel describes itself as Formel B's "cool and edgy younger brother". The restaurant is run by sommelier Martin Iuel-Brockdorff Bek and head chef Frederik Alexander Rudkjøbing. Martin served as sommelier for formel B since 2003 and Frederik has served as sous chef at formel B for more than two years. While this restaurant is born out of the New Nordic tradition its menu is not strictly confined to Nordic Cuisine.