Emmerys

Vestergade 13, 1456 København, Denmark
| +45 51 85 08 09
Emmerys Copenhagen Denmark

Sat, Sun 8am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 6pm

You’ll find branches of Emmerys, a popular bakery and café, throughout the city—there are more than 30 of them in Denmark, and the majority are in or around the capital. These bright, friendly places are perfect to pop into when you’re feeling peckish, and because they use 100 percent organic ingredients, you can have a hearty sandwich or salad—or indulge in one of their exceptionally tasty hazelnut chocolate croissants or brownies—with a clear conscience. The arabica coffee beans are also organic.
By Stephen Whitlock , AFAR Local Expert

