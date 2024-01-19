A steep climb up a hair-raising driveway lands you high on the Bouddi Peninsula, a place amongst the eucalyptus trees and of spirituality and Dreamtime significance for aboriginal Australians, beside a national park where the bush meets the sea. Here in this pristine, untouched environment, perched above the world is the luxurious Pretty Beach House. All vaulted beamed ceilings, (local) sandstone floors and sweeping views over the eucalypts to the sparkling local waters, this is Sydneysiders’ dream weekend escape. The word ‘Bouddi’ is the local Aboriginal name for the eastern headland of Maitland Bay and has become synonymous with the national park and the surrounding area. It has various meanings in local Aboriginal languages, and is thought to mean ‘a heart’ or ‘water breaking over rocks. Rooms have all the fixings for a good G&T or three, no mini-bar sizes here. If something grape-based appeals, guests have full access to the stunning wine cellar. Chef Stefano Manfredi heads the kitchen here, and Italian tilts on old favourites is his thing: pappardelle with duck ragu, grilled John Dory, a rose-scented panna cotta served with poached rhubarb, with wines to match. Or choose to wine and dine in your own room. All meals and drinks are included, so relax knowing there’s won’t be another bill. But don’t go overboard, you’ll want to challenge yourself the next morning on the house bicycles around Pretty Beach, and even have a go flying down that hill.