HomeTravel GuidesAustraliaSydney

Pretty Beach House

83 High View Rd, Pretty Beach NSW 2257, Australia
https://prettybeachhouse.com/
Pretty-Beach-House_Bouddi-Peninsula_Hero-Pool.jpg

Pretty Beach House

Pretty-Beach-House_Bouddi-Peninsula_Treetops-Bedroom.jpg

Pretty Beach House

Pretty-Beach-House_Bouddi-Peninsula_Retreat-Bed.jpg

Pretty Beach House

Pretty-Beach-House_Bouddi-Peninsula_Suite-View.jpg

Pretty Beach House

Pretty-Beach-House_Bouddi-Peninsula_Bayview-Suite.jpg

Pretty Beach House

Pretty-Beach-House_Bouddi-Peninsula_Hideaway-Lounge.jpg

Pretty Beach House

Pretty-Beach-House_Bouddi-Peninsula_Infinity-Pool-Tree.jpg

Pretty Beach House

Pretty-Beach-House_Bouddi-Peninsula_Hero-Pool.jpg
Pretty-Beach-House_Bouddi-Peninsula_Treetops-Bedroom.jpg
Pretty-Beach-House_Bouddi-Peninsula_Retreat-Bed.jpg
Pretty-Beach-House_Bouddi-Peninsula_Suite-View.jpg
Pretty-Beach-House_Bouddi-Peninsula_Bayview-Suite.jpg
Pretty-Beach-House_Bouddi-Peninsula_Hideaway-Lounge.jpg
Pretty-Beach-House_Bouddi-Peninsula_Infinity-Pool-Tree.jpg

On a promontory within Bouddi National Park, overlooking a secluded bay and a short walk to an empty rust-red beach, Pretty Beach House lives up to its (classically understated Aussie) name. It’s hard to believe this intimate retreat is only a 90-minute drive from Sydney city center. Its location is spectacular and historic—spot the 2,000-year-old Aboriginal rock drawings on a nature walk nearby.

There are four guest pavilions, each outfitted with wood-burning fireplaces, deep-soaking clawfoot tubs, and sun-drenched decks overlooking Broken Bay and Angophora treetops (three have their own private plunge pools). Dining is included in the stay, and it’s exceptional: Celebrated chef Dean Jones takes freshly caught seafood and local produce and crafts them into modern Australian dishes, which you can enjoy anytime you like in the Beach House’s safari-chic dining room or poolside beneath the shady gums.

By Laura Dannen Redman

More Recommendations

Serena Renner
Sat Jul 17 14:02:40 EDT 2021

More than just pretty

The name hints at the experience, but it doesn’t quite do it justice. Pretty Beach House is not just pretty; it’s stunning. Nestled into a seven-and-a-half-acre swath of semitropical Bouddi National Park, roughly a 90-minute drive or 20-minute seaplane ride from the Harbor City, Pretty Beach House is an intimate retreat immersed in nature. Four distinctive accommodations, from the copper-sheathed, wood-beamed Bayview to the two-level Retreat pavilion that’s nothing less than its name suggests, encourage guests to disconnect, soak in their bathtubs or outdoor plunge pools, and spin a record from the in-room vinyl collection. That is, if they’re not already out exploring the wild landscapes. Owners Brian and Karina Berry, who run the beloved Bells at Killcare retreat nearby, know a thing or two about hospitality, farm-to-table restaurants, and experiences that offer a sense of place. Every evening at Pretty Beach House, guests witness a traditional welcome ceremony by a member of the Darkinjung Aboriginal tribe, who might share some of the indigenous culture that steeps the land. Afterward, a luxury Italian dinner is served inside the main house—which is crafted from local mud bricks, hand-cut sandstone, and rail pylons from the 1880s. Original works by Australian artists such as Arthur Boyd, Sidney Nolan, and John Olsen frame floor-to-ceiling windows. Outside, the peninsula’s peaks and waterways beckon guests out the next day—to hike, kayak, or ride the resort’s yacht to get closer to land and sea.

Kate Gibbs
Wed Sep 23 01:24:36 EDT 2015

Pretty Beach House dreaming

A steep climb up a hair-raising driveway lands you high on the Bouddi Peninsula, a place amongst the eucalyptus trees and of spirituality and Dreamtime significance for aboriginal Australians, beside a national park where the bush meets the sea. Here in this pristine, untouched environment, perched above the world is the luxurious Pretty Beach House. All vaulted beamed ceilings, (local) sandstone floors and sweeping views over the eucalypts to the sparkling local waters, this is Sydneysiders’ dream weekend escape. The word ‘Bouddi’ is the local Aboriginal name for the eastern headland of Maitland Bay and has become synonymous with the national park and the surrounding area. It has various meanings in local Aboriginal languages, and is thought to mean ‘a heart’ or ‘water breaking over rocks. Rooms have all the fixings for a good G&T or three, no mini-bar sizes here. If something grape-based appeals, guests have full access to the stunning wine cellar. Chef Stefano Manfredi heads the kitchen here, and Italian tilts on old favourites is his thing: pappardelle with duck ragu, grilled John Dory, a rose-scented panna cotta served with poached rhubarb, with wines to match. Or choose to wine and dine in your own room. All meals and drinks are included, so relax knowing there’s won’t be another bill. But don’t go overboard, you’ll want to challenge yourself the next morning on the house bicycles around Pretty Beach, and even have a go flying down that hill.

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

Nearby highlights
7fff3e75d781233d036c4228bd4f5aa7.jpg
Hyde Park Barracks Museum
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
c767a2dd55d565b6b4f30608a99910c8.jpg
Brett Whiteley Studio
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
Pollination, The Calyx, Royal Botanical Gardens Sydney. 12/9/2017 Photo James Horan
Royal Botanic Garden
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
Seafood dishes
Golden Century Seafood
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
d1c260f71a36ff4b68781f3f66ac8f9e.jpg
Rockpool Bar & Grill
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
Pipilotti Rist, Ausstellung im Kunsthaus Zürich, 2016 Freitag, 22.4.2016, Geladene Gäste von Hauser & Wirth
Museum of Contemporary Art Australia
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
Sun illuminates the Three Sisters rock formation in the valley from Cliff View Lookout overlooking the majestic Blue Mountains near Sydney NSW Australia
Blue Mountains
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
165057c46a485ce2ed831f6baef164a6.jpg
Coogee Pavilion
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
The Skeleton Room in the Australian Museum The Skeleton Room in the Australian Museum with skeletons of a wide range of animals, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Australian Museum
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
2248aeb74bcdf33e9d877b9a33bd8289.jpg
360 Bar and Dining
April 20, 2021 04:10 PM
7eb659bd77a21d3b451ec7ea7efc1603.jpg
Cockatoo Island
April 20, 2021 04:10 PM
Ovolo 1888, Sydney, Australia (Existing Hotels)
Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour
April 20, 2021 04:06 PM
Establishment Hotel, Merivale Sydney
Establishment Hotel
April 20, 2021 04:06 PM
HarbourRocksSydney_HRH_FACADE_001.jpg
Harbour Rocks Hotel Sydney—MGallery by Sofitel
April 20, 2021 04:06 PM
Ovolo Woolloomooloo, Sydney
Ovolo Woolloomooloo
April 20, 2021 04:06 PM
Park Hyatt Sydney
Park Hyatt Sydney
April 20, 2021 04:06 PM
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Lufthansa business class seats including one in the lie-flat position with a pillow and blanket atop it
Travel Tips + Etiquette
The Lesser-Known Hack for Upgrading Your Flight at a Discount
January 18, 2024 05:05 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Kamikura hideaway - Japan
Hotels
In This Coastal Japanese Airbnb, Guests Are Given a Bed—and a Mystery to Solve
January 18, 2024 03:47 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Why You Should Get the New Hyatt Credit Card Bonus With up to 60,000 Points
Loyalty + Rewards
The Ultimate Guide to the World of Hyatt Loyalty Program
January 18, 2024 03:29 PM
 · 
Paul Rubio
This Premier Room King at The Peninsula London features a neutral palette and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Stay Here Next
What It’s Like to Spend the Night at the New Peninsula Hotel in London
January 18, 2024 01:26 PM
 · 
Anya von Bremzen
Portugese-Food-Pastel-de-Nata-Tatiana Bralnina-Shutterstock.jpg
Food + Drink
A Guide to Portuguese Food: 13 Essential Dishes to Try in Portugal
January 18, 2024 01:07 PM
 · 
Kevin Raub
Houses along Seventh Lake in the Adirondacks, New York
Astrotourism
Where to Camp for the Total Solar Eclipse
January 18, 2024 12:42 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Load More