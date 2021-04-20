Hotel Sanders
Tordenskjoldsgade 15, 1055 København, Denmark
| +45 46 40 00 40
Photo courtesy of Hotel Sanders
Hotel SandersOpened in November 2017, Hotel Sanders sits on a quiet side street in Copenhagen’s historic center—a short walk from major attractions like Nyhavn and Amalienborg Palace but seemingly far from the crowds. A hotspot for the city’s cultural cognoscenti in the 1970s and 80s, the property actually consists of two townhouses, which were fused together to create one meticulously designed hotel. Owner and renowned Danish ballet dancer Alexander Kølpin, along with London studio Lind + Almond, is to thank for the stylish space, much of which was inspired by Kølpin’s career and travels. Each of the 54 rooms are uniquely designed—single coupé rooms recall the bygone era of luxury train cabins, while Sanders bedrooms feature king beds, plush lounge chairs, and spacious bathrooms with walk-in showers. For the utmost in privacy, book one of the generously sized Sanders apartments, which include open fireplaces and separate lounge seating.
The hotel’s public spaces are similarly chic, combining Parisian sophistication, English eccentricity, and sensible Danish design. Cane chairs and striped awnings line the entryway, hinting at the casually elegant lobby inside, where an open fireplace shares space with velvet armchairs and brimming bookshelves. Every morning, guests gather in the Sanders Kitchen for a breakfast menu packed with fresh produce, then meet again later in the courtyard for drinks in the open air. Also on site is a rooftop terrace with charming views of Copenhagen’s tiled roofs, and TATA, an intimate cocktail bar serving classic drinks in a vintage-inspired setting. Couple the design with friendly, personable service and you’ve got one of Copenhagen’s loveliest stays.