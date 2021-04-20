Where are you going?
Mary’s Newtown

6 Mary St
Website
| +61 2 4995 9550
Mary’s Newtown Newtown Australia

More info

Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 4pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 12pm - 12am

Like many of the hippest bars in town, Mary’s is intentionally hard to find. As you make your way down King Street, hang a right on Mary Street and look for a bar on the left with no sign and a rocker crowd. Inside the two-story tavern, a chalkboard menu lists enough craft beers (including the house-brewed Slayer Juice), wines, spirits, and cocktails to require a second chalkboard for fried chicken and burgers (known as the best in town). Get your birds by the half, whole, or “Larry style”—two whole birds deep fried with mash and gravy—and your burger with “trashcan bacon.” Mary’s also does a bacon Bloody Mary with American cheese melted over the rim of the glass that’s more than worth a try.
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

