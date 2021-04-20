Where are you going?
Nobis Hotel

1 Niels Brocks Gade
Website
Nobis Hotel

Housed next to Tivoli Gardens, in a historic building that once served as the Royal Danish Conservatory of Music, Nobis Hotel is a showcase for Copenhagen’s iconic mix of Old World elegance and modern design. The 77-room boutique property maintains many of its original details, but with a contemporary twist—an intricate vertical lighting installation updates the marble-and-wood staircase, while midcentury furnishings by homegrown brands like Carl Hansen & Son offset classical wall and ceiling moldings. The aesthetic inspiration continues in the lounge (where low-slung leather sofas provide the perfect backdrop for Instagram-fueled envy) and not least in Restaurant Niels (where continental standbys are served in a serene space outfitted with blond wood and industrial lighting).
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

