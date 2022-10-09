Studio Arhoj

Skindergade 7, St, 1159 København, Denmark
https://arhoj.com/
+45 29 89 73 99
cf9f11c9627fa774eb098cb73582ddf6.jpg

Anders Arhoj

cf9f11c9627fa774eb098cb73582ddf6.jpg

There isn’t a shop in town that feels happier than Studio Arhoj. Tucked away in a courtyard in the up-and-coming Islands Brygge area, this workshop and store showcases the distinctive Scandinavia-meets-Japan ceramics of local designer Anders Arhoj. From brightly colored Ghosts (conical creatures with eyes wide open) to Asian-style Yuki vases, as well as art prints, cards, and assorted other items, there’s a nice mix of the cartoonish and the elegant. Plus, you can watch the potters and ceramicists at work as you browse the shelves.

By Stephen Whitlock

