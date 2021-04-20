Where are you going?
Golden Century Seafood

393-399 Sussex St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9212 3901
More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 4am

This two-level Cantonese palace—connected by an escalator—is lined with tanks of live fish, crustaceans, and bivalves, which the staff will stir-fry, steam, salt-and-pepper, and douse in XO sauce to your heart's delight. There are many reasons the Chinatown establishment is beloved among in-the-know locals and hospitality veterans, and they extend from the warm, welcoming service all the way through the exquisite live abalone sashimi, mud crab hot pot, and private reserve range of wines. For a Chinese food adventure, arrive late (this place is open until 4 a.m.) and order straight from the live tanks. At least, that’s what the rock stars, politicians, and CBD chefs just getting off work do.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

