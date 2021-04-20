71 Nyhavn Hotel
With its outdoor cafés and Technicolor facades, the 17th-century Nyhavn Canal is perhaps one of the most Instagrammed attractions on the planet. The best place to experience it all is 71 Nyhavn, an intimate boutique hotel overlooking the harbor at the end of the canal. Occupying a pair of former seaport warehouses built in 1804, the 130 rooms—many of which are newly renovated—mix original details (wood beams, brick walls) with contemporary comforts (leather headboards, furnishings by Arne Jacobsen and, in the lobby, avant-garde paintings from the owner’s private collection). Downstairs, SEA serves southeast Asian fare by the team behind Michelin-starred restaurant Kiin Kiin—a nod to the once-exotic trade routes that gave the canal purpose.