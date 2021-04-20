Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

71 Nyhavn Hotel

Nyhavn 71, 1051 København, Denmark
Website
71 Nyhavn Hotel Copenhagen Denmark
71 Nyhavn Hotel Copenhagen Denmark
71 Nyhavn Hotel Copenhagen Denmark
71 Nyhavn Hotel Copenhagen Denmark
71 Nyhavn Hotel Copenhagen Denmark
71 Nyhavn Hotel Copenhagen Denmark

71 Nyhavn Hotel

With its outdoor cafés and Technicolor facades, the 17th-century Nyhavn Canal is perhaps one of the most Instagrammed attractions on the planet. The best place to experience it all is 71 Nyhavn, an intimate boutique hotel overlooking the harbor at the end of the canal. Occupying a pair of former seaport warehouses built in 1804, the 130 rooms—many of which are newly renovated—mix original details (wood beams, brick walls) with contemporary comforts (leather headboards, furnishings by Arne Jacobsen and, in the lobby, avant-garde paintings from the owner’s private collection). Downstairs, SEA serves southeast Asian fare by the team behind Michelin-starred restaurant Kiin Kiin—a nod to the once-exotic trade routes that gave the canal purpose.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points