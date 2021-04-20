Rockpool Bar & Grill

From home cooked barbeques to fish & chips at the beach, at its heart Australian food is all about meat and seafood. While neither of these dishes are on the menu, influential Australian chef Neil Perry has taken meat and seafood and made them sexy at Rockpool Bar & Grill. Part of the sprawling Crown Casino complex, Rockpool is sophisticated space where the emphasis is on the meat. With up to 18 different beef cuts available at one time, including the renown David Blackmore Pure Blood Wagyu, all of which are aged diligently by the team. While the focus is mainly on the beef, there is an impressive menu of seafood with most cuts prepared from the restaurants own fish tank. If you’re looking for something more delicate than steak the live scallop ceviche is a standout, as is the highly recommended roasted quail with grape and radicchio.