Rockpool Bar & Grill
66 Hunter St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
| +61 2 8099 7077
Photo by David Griffen
More info
Sun 6pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 11pm
Sat 5:30pm - 11pm
Rockpool Bar & GrillThe most stunning dining room in celebrity chef Neil Perry’s restaurant empire has got to be Rockpool Bar & Grill in Sydney. Seated amid soaring green marble columns and Art Deco windows in a space designed by Emil Sodersten, diners can choose between the finest steaks, seafood, cocktails, and wines—more than 3,000 of them—that Australia has to offer. Dry-aged beef and sustainable fish are simple yet succulent, cooked over an open flame or in the wood-fired rotisserie. Start with the signature Four Raw Tastes of the Sea before savoring the Wagyu or Cape Grim steak, or opt for classy appetizers and cocktails in the candlelit bar, adorned with 2,682 hanging Riedel riesling glasses.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago
Rockpool Bar & Grill
One of Australia's best-known chefs, Neil Perry has well and truly earned his laurels, helping to elevate Australian cuisine to previously unimagined heights. The more casual alternative to Rockpool, the Rockpool Bar & Grill is housed in a 1936 Emil Sodersten–designed Art Deco skyscraper, and provides a delicious introduction to the bounty of produce Australia has to offer, from a cold bar featuring fresh-shucked Sydney oysters to free-range chicken and dry-aged beef cooked in a wood-fired rotisserie oven.
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago
Good Food, Great Wine list, Beautiful Place
My photo doesn't do it justice, but this restaurant is beautiful, located in an art deco building. Chef Neil Perry's food is excellent. Not cheap, but I think it is worth it for a special night. The place has a great buzz. And be sure to ask for Michaël Engelmann, the head sommelier, who is fantastic. He spent five years previously at Gary Danko in San Francisco.
almost 7 years ago
Rockpool Bar & Grill
From home cooked barbeques to fish & chips at the beach, at its heart Australian food is all about meat and seafood. While neither of these dishes are on the menu, influential Australian chef Neil Perry has taken meat and seafood and made them sexy at Rockpool Bar & Grill. Part of the sprawling Crown Casino complex, Rockpool is sophisticated space where the emphasis is on the meat. With up to 18 different beef cuts available at one time, including the renown David Blackmore Pure Blood Wagyu, all of which are aged diligently by the team. While the focus is mainly on the beef, there is an impressive menu of seafood with most cuts prepared from the restaurants own fish tank. If you’re looking for something more delicate than steak the live scallop ceviche is a standout, as is the highly recommended roasted quail with grape and radicchio.