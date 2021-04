What is cupping you may ask? While it is that thing used in Chinese medicine that leaves weird welts on your back, it's also the practice of observing the tastes and aromas of coffee. Much in the same way that a wine maker would sample wines to detect the flavors and aromas, professional coffee roasters practice cupping to measure the aspects of a bean. Coffee is brewed and poured into small cups. Roasters then move about the table, almost ritualistically sniffing and loudly slurping the coffee so it spreads to the back of the tongue. In Paris , hipster roastery, Belleville Brûlerie, is offering hour long cupping workshops to the public (20 euros) on Saturdays at their Belleville shop. You just have to sign up via their Facebook page and then you can slurp your way to learning a bit more about one of the world's most popular commodities.