Casey Hatfield-Chiotti

AFAR Local Expert

Casey Hatfield-Chiotti is a former television news reporter whose passion for food and travel has taken her from the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro to the cobblestone streets of Paris’s Marais neighborhood, where she lived for two years. Casey’s been known to plan an entire trip around a destination restaurant and regularly sniffs out bakeries like a bloodhound. In addition to Afar, the multimedia journalist’s work has been featured in the New York Times, Sunset, Robb Report, Departures, Bon Appétit, and Modern Luxury. Her family travel-focused website travelproper.com launched in 2009.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
10 Must-Visit Historical Places Around the World
History + Culture
12 Must-Visit Historical Sites Around the World
March 7, 2024 08:22 AM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
bd1d580a0327134950da9ab68eb23404.jpg
Veladora Coastal Ranch
May 23, 2022 05:06 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
31534664665fc125ece65ba864fe2de7.jpg
Haggo’s Organic Taco
May 23, 2022 04:49 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
524b1a2fe724f00a50de983e5b5f63e2.jpg
Salud
May 23, 2022 04:24 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
Born and Raised steak, San Diego CA
Born & Raised
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
Wayfarer Bread & Pastry, San Diego CA
Wayfarer Bread & Pastry
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
d97607459de5f4f63278667fe652b5ff.jpg
Betty’s Pie Whole Saloon
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
ea643906b2f27f1b6b4748df60281d1d.jpg
JRDN Restaurant
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
5a94cb810c6a9e60e2365fce7720a83f.jpg
Buona Forchetta
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
2c0ccc7f624a3fb95a2fe75fc91cc949.jpeg
Grand Ole BBQ Flinn Springs
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
3510f8e20a3860b130b810fd98d7fbcf.jpg
Communal Coffee
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
480b515404ff4e11d844f07ea4be4912.jpg
Les Pastras
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
How to Experience Elena Ferrante’s Naples—and Ischia, Too
History + Culture
How to Experience Elena Ferrante’s Naples—and Ischia, Too
May 4, 2020 02:07 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
Forr_Oak_Pork_Chop_courtesy_copy.jpg
Fort Oak
November 18, 2019 01:57 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
San Diego Neighborhoods You Shouldn’t Miss
Cities We Love
San Diego Neighborhoods You Shouldn’t Miss
November 6, 2019 10:43 AM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
The Coolest Things to Do in Paris During Fashion Week
Style + Design
The Coolest Things to Do in Paris During Fashion Week
January 24, 2019 01:08 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
5f59b932fd6fb438de6fdfae57279a05.jpg
Nomad Donuts
May 13, 2018 12:41 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
Campfire by Stephen Whalen
Campfire
May 13, 2018 12:40 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
7877edc5cd3ff7f0812a246ea6caa486.jpg
Kindred
January 30, 2018 10:50 AM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
bf10229a0e7841bc6b365b80532905e1.jpg
Crack Shack
January 30, 2018 10:47 AM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
12e2b60d8ba7993ed39669af01ccdff5.jpg
Galaxy Taco
January 30, 2018 10:45 AM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
408e4e3b587360a07c843fb16705676a.jpg
Windansea Beach
January 30, 2018 10:21 AM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
08ce9c02dec4511fed525ba2c0c304f9.jpg
Chicano Park
January 23, 2018 05:01 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
55606e675ceb549880459c76769ea389.jpg
Gold Leaf
January 22, 2018 01:06 AM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
19a76f0bcde388b5a884cc694e0773a7.jpg
Mission Basilica San Diego de Alcalá
January 21, 2018 11:56 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
This Small Uruguayan Town Is the Next Marfa
Destination Spotlight
This Small Uruguayan Town Is the Next Marfa
March 13, 2017 01:57 PM
 · 
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti