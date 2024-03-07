Casey Hatfield-Chiotti is a former television news reporter whose passion for food and travel has taken her from the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro to the cobblestone streets of Paris’s Marais neighborhood, where she lived for two years. Casey’s been known to plan an entire trip around a destination restaurant and regularly sniffs out bakeries like a bloodhound. In addition to Afar, the multimedia journalist’s work has been featured in the New York Times, Sunset, Robb Report, Departures, Bon Appétit, and Modern Luxury. Her family travel-focused website travelproper.com launched in 2009.