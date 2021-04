Auberge Flora

We stay here every Summer, it's in a great location, right opposite the Thursday and Sunday morning Richard LeNoire market. The 3* rooms are quaint, cosy and cute and we always pick the garden themed rooms. It's a great area to do morning runs too and watch Paris come alive in the mornings. It's close to the métro station and quite a few cafes and boulangerie nearby for breakfasts. The restaurant downstairs by chef Flora is also worth a try - great wine list too! Probably the best value for money with a different experience compared to the Best Western down the street.