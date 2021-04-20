Where are you going?
Auberge Flora

44 Boulevard Richard Lenoir, 75011 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 47 00 52 77
Auberge Flora

Flora Mikula, one of France’s rare female top chefs, has given up her gastronomic restaurant Les Saveurs de Flora to open her dream Paris place, a small urban auberge in the 11th arrondissement where travelers can mingle with les citoyens over delicious, affordable French-Mediterranean food. In the hotel, Paris designer Sebastien d’Evry uses vivid patterns and rich colors as a backdrop to rooms with street views. The rooms showcase vintage phones and objects from Mikula’s travels in Morocco and India. Individually decorated, they are categorized as Bohemian, Gardener, and Nature—themes inspired by the chef’s eclectic passions.
By Susan Hack , AFAR Contributor

Juliana Loh
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Quirky themed rooms in Bastille

We stay here every Summer, it's in a great location, right opposite the Thursday and Sunday morning Richard LeNoire market. The 3* rooms are quaint, cosy and cute and we always pick the garden themed rooms. It's a great area to do morning runs too and watch Paris come alive in the mornings. It's close to the métro station and quite a few cafes and boulangerie nearby for breakfasts. The restaurant downstairs by chef Flora is also worth a try - great wine list too! Probably the best value for money with a different experience compared to the Best Western down the street.
Meg Zimbeck
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Fresh and Local in Paris

Chef Flora Mikula just opened Auberge Flora near the Bastille Market (which runs Thursdays and Sundays). Three themes—vegetables, nature, and bohemia—define the décor, which complements Mikula’s Provençal cooking.

