...a Pfizer shot to the right deltoid, I felt euphoric. Grateful to the point of tears. And hungry. It was like my body had reawakened after being on its own stress-induced lockdown for over a year, and now I wanted to eat all the food in Manhattan. I practically sprinted around the corner from the vaccine site and ordered what amounted to two lunches at the nearest outdoor restaurant.

I don’t want to lose this insatiable appetite, at least not proverbially—I want to rediscover all that was lost in 2020: the embraces, the hours-long conversations in crowded pubs, the moments of serendipity from being somewhere new. But I’m not going to do it whenever, however I please. If we learned nothing else from this pandemic, it’s how much empathy matters: that every flight you take has a ripple effect, on your destination, your fellow passengers, and the planet. That not everyone has the great fortune to receive a vaccine as quickly as many Americans have.

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over—look to India, to South America, and look within yourself to reach out to our international neighbors with a helping hand. You may notice we don’t call this a “global pandemic”—the word “pandemic” is global in its entomology. It means a disease has spread broadly across several countries. No one has been immune to suffering in the past 14 months, and despite our voracious hunger to see the world, we should do so mindfully, respectfully, slowly—and yes, still joyfully. We can travel better. Here’s how. —Laura Dannen Redman