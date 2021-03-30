Lindblad Will Take Vaccinated Guests to Alaska and the Galápagos This Summer

Mar 30, 2021
Whales and wildlife sightings in Alaska? Yes, please.
All passengers age 16 and older must be vaccinated when the cruise line resumes its sailings in June.
After putting the majority of its sailings on hold for more than a year, Lindblad Expeditions plans to restart its expedition cruises with nature- and wildlife-driven Alaska and Galápagos departures in June. In order to join the cruises, all passengers age 16 and older will be required to be vaccinated prior to embarkation.
The Alaska cruises range from shorter 6- and 8-day itineraries out of Juneau to an epic 22-day journey from Ketchikan in southern Alaska to Nome in the north. Guests can expect to see bears, eagles, and whales set to the backdrop of beautiful Alaska land and seascapes, including the state’s iconic glaciers.
Lindblad’s Alaska sailings take place onboard the 100-passenger sister ships National Geographic Quest and National Geographic Venture, and on the 62-passenger sister ships National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Sea Lion. The first departure will set sail on June 5, 2021. The 6-day sailings start at $4,570 per person.
In Ecuador’s Galápagos archipelago, Lindblad offers 7-, 10-, and 16-day sailings around the volcanic islands where sea lions, giant tortoises, and the renowned blue-footed boobies are common sightings. The cruises take place on the 96-passenger National Geographic Endeavour ll and the 48-passenger National Geographic Islander. The first Galápagos departure is set for June 4, 2021. The 7-day sailings start at $5,900 per person.
Effective March 22, anyone can enter Ecuador as long as they have a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, can present a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken no more than three days prior to arrival in Ecuador, or were diagnosed with and recovered from COVID-19 and are symptom-free. Children under two years of age are exempt.
In addition to requiring proof of vaccination from travelers age 16 and older (which is separate from the Ecuadorian government’s requirement), Lindblad will also ask guests to provide two negative COVID-19 test results and submit to daily temperature checks.
Founded in 1979, Lindblad Expeditions is a pioneer in expedition cruising and has a long-standing partnership with National Geographic, which often includes hosting National Geographic photographers and experts onboard.
