Lindblad Will Take Vaccinated Guests to Alaska and the Galápagos This Summer

After putting the majority of its sailings on hold for more than a year, Lindblad Expeditions plans to restart its expedition cruises with nature- and wildlife-driven Alaska and Galápagos departures in June. In order to join the cruises, all passengers age 16 and older will be required to be vaccinated prior to embarkation.

The Alaska cruises range from shorter 6- and 8-day itineraries out of Juneau to an epic 22-day journey from Ketchikan in southern Alaska to Nome in the north. Guests can expect to see bears, eagles, and whales set to the backdrop of beautiful Alaska land and seascapes, including the state’s iconic glaciers.

Lindblad’s Alaska sailings take place onboard the 100-passenger sister ships National Geographic Quest and National Geographic Venture, and on the 62-passenger sister ships National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Sea Lion. The first departure will set sail on June 5, 2021. The 6-day sailings start at $4,570 per person.

In Ecuador’s Galápagos archipelago, Lindblad offers 7-, 10-, and 16-day sailings around the volcanic islands where sea lions, giant tortoises, and the renowned blue-footed boobies are common sightings. The cruises take place on the 96-passenger National Geographic Endeavour ll and the 48-passenger National Geographic Islander. The first Galápagos departure is set for June 4, 2021. The 7-day sailings start at $5,900 per person.