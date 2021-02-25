If you’re wondering if you’ll need to be vaccinated in order to travel, at least three cruise lines have responded with a resounding “yes, yes you will,” by requiring that all guests present proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to boarding.

Luxury cruise line Crystal announced this month that all guests will need to be fully vaccinated (meaning both doses if two doses are needed) at least 14 days prior to their cruise. The crew will also be expected to be vaccinated once the company resumes sailings—but having 100 percent of the crew fully vaccinated “may not be a viable option for all crew members given their age and/or the availability of vaccines in their home countries,” Crystal stated.

Crystal plans to resume its river cruises in May 2021 and its ocean sailings in June 2021.

At that time, guests and crew will also be required to procure negative COVID-19 tests before each cruise, and they will be subject to temperature checks prior to boarding and an onboard masking policy. There will also be social-distancing guidelines and reduced capacity.

“The vaccine requirement is simply the best way to ensure the safest possible Crystal experience for all onboard,” Crystal’s interim president and CEO Jack Anderson said in a statement.

Crystal’s decision was driven in part by a recent Cruise Critic survey of nearly 3,000 people, 80 percent of whom said they would cruise if a vaccine were required.