France Aims to Reopen to Americans by Summer

Prior to the pandemic, France was the most-visited country in the world. But the majority of travelers have been unable to get their Beaux-Arts, Parisian café, and croissant fix for more than a year now due to a ban on most international arrivals intended to help contain the pandemic. That could soon change, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.

This past weekend, Macron signaled that some travelers may be able to visit France once again by this summer, including vaccinated Americans.

“We are working hard to propose a very concrete solution, especially for U.S. citizens who are vaccinated,” Macron said in an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation, which aired on April 18.

In the full transcript of the interview, when Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan asked Macron if vaccinated Americans will be able to visit France this summer, the French president responded, “I hope so, and I do think so.”

Macron said that French officials are “finalizing” the discussions and that the country plans to begin “progressively” lifting restrictions in May, with the aim of having a plan in place by summertime.

The European Commission in March proposed issuing a Digital Green Certificate to EU residents who have been vaccinated, who have tested negative for COVID-19, or who have recovered from the disease; this would allow them to travel freely throughout the 27-nation bloc. It’s still unclear if and how such a certificate would affect travel into Europe from abroad.