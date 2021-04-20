France Aims to Reopen to Americans by Summer

Apr 20, 2021
Photo by Catarina Belova/Shutterstock
Paris has been closed to most international visitors since March 2020.
French President Emmanuel Macron said the country will begin lifting some of its restrictions in May.
Prior to the pandemic, France was the most-visited country in the world. But the majority of travelers have been unable to get their Beaux-Arts, Parisian café, and croissant fix for more than a year now due to a ban on most international arrivals intended to help contain the pandemic. That could soon change, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.
This past weekend, Macron signaled that some travelers may be able to visit France once again by this summer, including vaccinated Americans.
“We are working hard to propose a very concrete solution, especially for U.S. citizens who are vaccinated,” Macron said in an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation, which aired on April 18.
In the full transcript of the interview, when Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan asked Macron if vaccinated Americans will be able to visit France this summer, the French president responded, “I hope so, and I do think so.”
Macron said that French officials are “finalizing” the discussions and that the country plans to begin “progressively” lifting restrictions in May, with the aim of having a plan in place by summertime.
The European Commission in March proposed issuing a Digital Green Certificate to EU residents who have been vaccinated, who have tested negative for COVID-19, or who have recovered from the disease; this would allow them to travel freely throughout the 27-nation bloc. It’s still unclear if and how such a certificate would affect travel into Europe from abroad.
According to Macron, such a certificate or “special pass” could also be something that’s offered to American citizens who are vaccinated against coronavirus or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test.
“The idea indeed is, altogether, to offer that to the American citizen when they decided to vaccinate or with a PCR test being negative,” Macron said.
The plan to reopen travel to France came as the country entered its third national lockdown this month. Citizens have been asked to stay within six miles of their home unless participating in certain approved activities (such as physical exercise, commuting to and from work, and medical appointments) and to avoid gatherings; schools have been closed for in-person learning until April 26; and bars, restaurants, and museums have been closed since the start of the month.
Despite the current tightened restrictions, Macron said that “the idea is indeed to always control the virus, to maximize the vaccination, and to progressively lift the restrictions.”
He noted that France is “catching up” and is “vaccinating more and more people. We [have] vaccinated more than 12 million people,” he said. The goal is to vaccinate 20 million French nationals by May and 30 million by mid-June, or nearly half of the French population. “At the end of the summer, all the adults will be offered a vaccine, which means that we are progressing,” Macron said.
He spoke as the French government prepares to impose tougher entry requirements for French and EU citizens and residents arriving from Argentina, Chile, South Africa, and Brazil, with the hopes of keeping more contagious coronavirus variants at bay amid the ongoing vaccination campaign. The restrictions include a mandatory 10-day quarantine with police checks to ensure arrivals observe the requirement.
The Associated Press contributed reporting.
