Several destinations have started welcoming visitors who have received their COVID-19 vaccines.

share this article

Each day, more and more people are becoming vaccinated against COVID-19. The United States is expected to have enough vaccine doses for every American adult by the end of May, according to an announcement made by President Joe Biden last week. So what does this mean for travelers? Does it change where you can go in the world? What are the rules of engagement? Whether or not you’re vaccinated, you can, of course, still travel. You can drive or fly to countless destinations across the U.S. and you can even venture farther afield to the Caribbean, Mexico, and countries where Americans are allowed to enter, typically when armed with negative COVID test results. But the world hasn’t reopened just yet: Most of Europe’s borders remain closed to U.S. travelers; Canada is firmly shut and has disallowed cruising through February 2022. Vaccination isn’t a free pass to go anywhere you want. A handful of governments have indicated they will ease entry restrictions for vaccinated travelers—but there are some catches. For instance, European countries such as Poland and Iceland have unveiled plans to relax restrictions for vaccinated travelers, but only for those who were already allowed to enter (more on that below). Vaccinated travelers are simply allowed to bypass quarantine and/or testing requirements. The list of destinations introducing more lenient entry policies for vaccinated travelers is likely to grow in the coming weeks and months. These are the countries that say they will give travelers vaccinated for COVID-19 a pass of some kind. Estonia Photo by F-Focus by Mati Kose/Shutterstock If you’re vaccinated, Estonia will have you.

Article continues below advertisement

Effective February 2, the northern European country of Estonia has declared that those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter the country without having to submit to an otherwise mandatory 10-day quarantine and COVID-19 testing requirements. The Estonian government has said that vaccinated travelers must still adhere to any public health measures that are in place in Estonia. Georgia Photo by Shutterstock Georgia’s Caucasus Mountains are accessible for those who have been vaccinated. As of February 1, 2021, any fully vaccinated traveler from any country is allowed to enter Georgia as long as they present documentation confirming their COVID-19 vaccination status (if the vaccine required two doses, proof of both doses must be provided). Unvaccinated travelers arriving from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, the European Union, Israel, Kazakhstan, Norway, Northern Ireland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, or the United States must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to travel at the Georgian border. On their third day in Georgia, travelers must submit to a second PCR test. Iceland Photo by Shutterstock Most Americans will still need to wait to visit Iceland—even those who have been vaccinated. Iceland has made it clear: Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 does not allow travelers who are otherwise not allowed into Iceland. (Take note, American spring breakers.) Rather, proof of vaccines simply allows those who are already authorized to travel to Iceland to skip the country’s quarantine and testing requirements. Those who are currently allowed to enter Iceland are Icelandic citizens and their family members, as well as citizens of the EU, Liechtenstein, Norway, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, and the Vatican, and their family members. Iceland also permits travelers from the European Commission’s approved list of non-EU countries, which are Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. There are several additional exceptions for travel for essential purposes, such as students and transport and healthcare workers. Poland Photo by Tomasz Guzowski/Shutterstock Vaccinated travelers who are permitted to enter Poland can do so without quarantine. The only travelers currently allowed to enter Poland are Polish citizens and residents and their family members, diplomats and their families, essential workers, students, and EU citizens and residents. That doesn’t change for the vaccinated. Being vaccinated means the above travelers can bypass an otherwise mandatory 10-day quarantine. They can also bypass the quarantine by providing a negative COVID-19 PCR test result procured within 48 hours of departure to Poland. Seychelles Photo by Shutterstock The Indian Ocean island paradise of Seychelles is beckoning. On January 14, 2021, the island nation of Seychelles announced that it will welcome vaccinated visitors from anywhere in the world. International arrivals must provide proof of having received a COVID-19 vaccine and must have been administered the second dose (if two doses are required) at least two weeks prior to arrival in Seychelles. Vaccinated visitors will also need to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result obtained less than 72 hours prior to travel. Infants and children are not required to be vaccinated but will still need to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from within 72 hours of travel. Those who are not vaccinated can only enter if they are coming from one of these countries: Australia, Bahrain, Botswana, Burundi, Cambodia, China, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Gabon, Ghana, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Malawi, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Monaco, Mongolia, New Zealand, Niger, Norway, Pakistan, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Togo, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Travelers from this list must still provide a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of travel. The United States is not on the list, so currently only vaccinated travelers from the U.S. with a negative COVID test can travel to Seychelles.

Article continues below advertisement