After the European Council removed the United States from its approved travel list on August 30, numerous European countries adjusted their entry requirements. Several that had been open to unvaccinated travelers before are now only open to the vaccinated, including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. While vaccinated travelers are still largely being allowed into Europe, there are some exceptions, including Sweden and Bulgaria, which recently implemented renewed bans on travel from the U.S. following the August 30 European Council decision.

Elsewhere in the world, other destinations are newly opened or remain open to vaccinated travelers, too. In some cases, countries may be open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors, but with different entry requirements for each. Some countries have added a COVID testing requirement even for vaccinated travelers in light of the recent Delta variant–spurred surge. And others might only be letting vaccinated travelers enter for the time being, or vaccinated travelers can forgo an otherwise prohibitive quarantine.

There are also a wide variety of exceptions for children who are too young to be vaccinated. Depending on their age, they may get a pass entirely when traveling with vaccinated or COVID-tested parents or guardians, or they may need to present a negative COVID test result and/or quarantine.

The global web of rules and restrictions remains a changing and complicated one, even as vaccination rates continue to climb in the United States and abroad.

Before traveling internationally, be sure to check the U.S. State Department’s detailed COVID-19 travel information and country-specific advisories for the destinations you are heading to because travel restrictions may change from what is listed below. And be aware that all international passengers age two and older flying into the U.S. (including returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents) must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test procured within three days before boarding their flight to the United States, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also has detailed recommendations for travel during the pandemic, both for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

Countries open to vaccinated travelers

Whether or not you’re vaccinated, you can, of course, still travel. You can drive or fly to countless destinations across the U.S., and you can even venture farther afield to Mexico, Costa Rica, Kenya, Tanzania, and other countries where Americans are allowed to enter regardless of vaccination status, typically when armed with negative COVID test results.

In the following list, we’ve included some of the destinations that allow both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers to offer a more comprehensive picture of where vaccinated travelers can visit. We did not include any destinations that have a prohibitive quarantine requirement in place for vaccinated travelers based on the assumption that if there is a longer quarantine requirement, the destination is not conducive to leisure travel.

We caution and remind travelers that just because a destination is open to American travelers, it does not necessarily mean that they should go. Many destinations throughout the world, including the United States, were experiencing Delta variant–fueled COVID case surges at press time. Governments and the CDC have warned that the Delta variant and other emerging COVID variants are more transmissible. Travelers should continue to look at the entire picture when planning trips abroad.

These countries and territories are among the dozens of destinations now allowing vaccinated U.S. travelers to visit:



Anguilla

Armenia

Aruba

Austria

Bahamas

Barbados

Belgium

Belize

Bermuda

Botswana

British Virgin Islands

Canada

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic (Czechia)

Denmark

Dominica

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Finland

France

French Polynesia (Tahiti)

Republic of Georgia

Germany

Greece

Grenada

Guatemala

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Kenya

Lebanon

Lithuania

Mexico

Montenegro

Morocco

Nepal

The Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Seychelles

Slovenia

Spain

St. Bart’s

St. Lucia

Switzerland

Tanzania

United Kingdom

Here are more details on the entry requirements and travel restrictions for the countries granting entry to vaccinated U.S. travelers.

Anguilla

As of July 1, Anguilla is only allowing fully vaccinated travelers to visit the eastern Caribbean island—unvaccinated travelers cannot go unless they are citizens or residents. Vaccinated visitors will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and will be required to quarantine until they produce a negative result. Visitors to Anguilla will need to apply beforehand, and it’s recommended that travelers start the process at least seven days prior to travel. Anguilla’s tourist board has more information on the latest entry protocols.

Armenia

According to the U.S. Embassy in Armenia, international travelers entering Armenia must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 completed at least 14 days prior to arrival or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of arrival. Without these, they are required to take a COVID test upon arrival and quarantine until the results are received. Children under age six are exempt.

Aruba

The Caribbean island of Aruba is open to American travelers. Regardless of vaccination status, those 15 years of age and older traveling from the U.S. must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken with three days (but not less than four hours) prior to travel to Aruba. Everyone heading to Aruba must fill out an embarkation/disembarkation (ED) card online form, and all are required to have travel insurance coverage.

Austria

Quarantine-free travel from the United States to Austria is allowed as long as travelers present a CDC-issued vaccination certificate indicating they received their second vaccine dose no more than 360 days prior to travel or have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 180 days. Unvaccinated travelers from the U.S. can still enter Austria but must pre-register, present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival (a PCR from within 72 hours of travel, or an antigen from within 48 hours of travel), and they must quarantine for 10 days, according to the Austrian government.

Bahamas

For a Bahamas getaway COVID-19 testing is required again, vaccinated or not. Photo by Shutterstock

As of August 6, all international travelers who are fully vaccinated can enter the Bahamas but will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test (previously no test was required)—either a PCR or rapid antigen test taken no more than five days before arrival in the Bahamas. The name and address of the lab where the test was performed must be clearly displayed on the test result, authorities in the Bahamas advise. The same requirement applies to interisland travel.

Unvaccinated travelers age two and older will need to present a negative COVID-19 test as well. Those under two are exempt.

All arrivals must apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa, which can be submitted up to 14 days prior to travel. All the above health requirements can be uploaded to the online form.

Barbados

Fully vaccinated U.S. travelers can travel to Barbados with a negative PCR test result from three days prior to travel and must then have a test done at the airport or at an approved hotel or resort accommodation. They must quarantine for one to two days as they await results. Unvaccinated travelers must quarantine for five to seven days and can’t leave their rooms at approved accommodations until their second negative PCR test result. Visit Barbados has all the latest COVID travel guidelines.

Belize

Have vaccine, will travel . . . to Belize. Photo by Aleksandar Todorovic/Shutterstock

All travelers to the Central American country of Belize must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 96 hours of travel or a negative COVID-19 antigen test from within 48 hours of travel. Without a test result, a COVID-19 test will be administered at the airport for a fee of $50 per passenger. Children under the age of five are exempt. If travelers test positive they will be placed into a mandatory 14-day quarantine in Belize at their own expense. Travel insurance is recommended.

Belgium

Nonessential travel from the U.S. to Belgium is permitted provided travelers have a valid vaccine certificate, according to the U.S. Embassy in Belgium. Those who are not vaccinated are not permitted to enter Belgium for nonessential travel purposes. Travelers entering Belgium need to fill out a Passenger Locator Form no more than 48 hours before arrival.

Bermuda

Fully vaccinated travelers heading to the North Atlantic island of Bermuda may enter the British overseas territory but must still submit to several COVID-19 tests.

Vaccinated visitors who arrive with proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test from within 72 hours of flying to Bermuda must then take a postarrival PCR test and quarantine until a negative result is received. No additional quarantine is required, but additional tests must be taken on days 4, 8, and 14 of the stay in Bermuda. Vaccinated travelers who arrive without a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test result must quarantine until they receive a negative result on their day 4 test in Bermuda. After that they are no longer required to quarantine but must still test on days 8 and 14. Travelers under two are exempt.

Botswana

As per the U.S. Embassy in Botswana, all international arrivals, regardless of vaccination status, must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test procured within 72 hours of departure for Botswana. All travelers leaving Botswana must also present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.

British Virgin Islands

Swap your face mask for a snorkel mask in the BVI. Photo by Shutterstock

As of July 12, fully vaccinated travelers arriving in the British Virgin Islands are able to travel freely within the territory after taking an approved rapid antigen test upon arrival and receiving negative results (typically within 24 hours). Vaccinated travelers will still need to provide a negative PCR or rapid antigen test result from within five days of travel and provide proof that it has been two weeks since receiving the second shot of an approved two-dose vaccine—including Moderna, Pfizer, or AstraZeneca—or one shot of a single-dose vaccine like Johnson & Johnson. Unvaccinated travelers will still be required to quarantine for a full four days after arriving, in addition to taking PCR tests within five days of travel and upon arrival. All nonresident travelers are required to have medical travel insurance that covers COVID-19 related costs. The BVI tourism board has more information on travel guidelines.

Canada

Effective August 9, Canadian officials have begun waiving the 14-day quarantine requirement for U.S. travelers who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to travel. Unvaccinated children traveling with vaccinated parents will not have to quarantine either. Regardless of vaccination status, all international arrivals will need a pre-entry COVID-19 PCR result; fully vaccinated travelers will not need a postarrival test unless they are randomly selected to take a PCR test at the airport. All travelers arriving into Canada must submit their information via the ArriveCAN portal.

Costa Rica

Americans, regardless of vaccination status, have been able to enter Costa Rica since last fall, as long as they had proof of health insurance. But starting August 1, the health insurance requirement has been dropped for vaccinated travelers.

Croatia

Come for the coastline, stay for Croatia’s Plitvice Lakes National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Photo by Shutterstock

Leisure travelers can enter Croatia if they present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate (the final dose must have been administered at least 14 days and no more than 270 days prior to arrival); can present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to arrival or a negative antigen test taken no more than 48 hours before arrival in Croatia; or were diagnosed with and recovered from COVID-19 (there are several very specific requirements for this, so confirm the latest with the Croatian government). Children under 12 are exempt.

The U.S. Embassy in Croatia reminds travelers that they must fill out an arrival form at Enter Croatia before reaching the border.

Cyprus

Cyprus is following a color-coded system for COVID travel requirements. At press time, the United States was classified as red, meaning that travelers from the U.S. to Cyprus must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test procured within 72 hours of departure and complete an online Cyprus Flight Pass form. They will also need to pay 15–19 euros (US$18–$22) for a PCR test that they will take upon arrival in Cyprus; the result will be available within three hours online. Children under 12 are exempt from the testing.

Czech Republic (Czechia)

The Czech Republic now considers the United States a country with very high risk, and as such U.S. travelers must present proof of vaccination or proof of having recovered from COVID-19 within the last 180 days. Those who are unvaccinated will need to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test from within 72 hours of travel or a negative antigen test from within 48 hours of travel to the Czech Republic. They will then be required to take another PCR test five days after arrival and will have to quarantine until a negative result is procured, according to the Czech government.

Denmark

Vaccinated U.S. travelers are still welcome to enter Denmark, but those who have recovered from COVID-19 now need a “worthy purpose” to enter—such as for work, studies, family, legal, or real estate matters—and unvaccinated U.S. travelers must quarantine after arrival in addition to providing a negative COVID-19 PCR test from within 72 hours of boarding and then getting tested again upon arrival. (They didn’t have to quarantine before.)

Dominica

Prior to traveling to the Caribbean island of Dominica, all travelers must fill out an online health form at least 24 hours before arrival. At the link, those who have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks before arrival will need to upload their COVID-19 vaccination certificate. They will also need to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from within 24 to 72 hours of arrival and submit payment of approximately $37 for an antigen test that will be conducted upon arrival. Unvaccinated travelers will also need to submit a negative PCR test and pay for and take a rapid antigen test after arrival; they then also must quarantine for five days. On day 5 they will take a PCR test and will be released from quarantine when the result comes back negative, typically within 48 hours.

Ecuador

Ecuador’s wildlife-filled Galápagos archipelago is now available to vaccinated travelers. Photo by Shutterstock

On March 17, Ecuador issued new guidelines for entering the country that went into effect on March 22: Anyone can enter Ecuador as long as they have a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, can present a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken no more than three days prior to arrival in Ecuador, or were diagnosed with and recovered from COVID-19 and are symptom free. Children under two years of age are exempt.

Visitors will be asked about and screened for symptoms (such as fever, cough, general malaise, loss of smell, loss of taste) upon arrival in Ecuador and will be evaluated by health ministry personnel. If there’s cause for concern, travelers will be required to take a rapid antigen test and, if it comes back positive, isolate for 10 days at their own expense. If the rapid antigen test is negative, the visitor can continue on their trip and will not need to isolate.

Travelers in Ecuador must abide by safety protocols, including mandatory mask wearing, maintaining a social distance, and avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.

Egypt

Regardless of vaccination status, U.S. travelers entering Egypt must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 96 hours of their flight, according to the U.S. Embassy in Egypt. Children under the age of six are exempt.

El Salvador

As of March 29, fully vaccinated U.S. travelers are no longer being asked to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test for entering El Salvador. But the U.S. Embassy in El Salvador cautions that travelers should verify with their airline that if they are vaccinated, they will be allowed to board without the negative COVID test result.

Estonia

If you’re vaccinated, Estonia will have you. Photo by F-Focus by Mati Kose/Shutterstock

Estonia is only welcoming vaccinated U.S. travelers or unvaccinated travelers who are traveling for an essential work, study, or family reason. Travelers arrriving in Estonia must complete an online health declaration, according to the U.S. Embassy in Estonia.

Finland

Finland has reopened its borders to leisure travelers who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, including Americans, with the last dose having been administered at least 14 days prior to arrival.

Fully vaccinated U.S. travelers must present their CDC-issued vaccination certificate upon arrival in Finland, after which there will be no mandatory COVID-19 testing or quarantine.

Unvaccinated travelers from the United States are allowed to enter Finland for essential reasons only, according to the U.S. Embassy in Finland. They must also provide a negative COVID-19 test result, furnish proof of recent recovery from COVID-19, or take two COVID-19 tests upon arrival, the embassy advises.

Unvaccinated minors under 18 can enter with vaccinated parents or guardians.

France

On September 9, France moved the United States from its “green list” to its “orange list” of countries (or “amber list” depending on which section of the French government’s website you are looking at), meaning that unvaccinated U.S. travelers are no longer allowed to travel to France unless they have a pressing or compelling reason, such as being an EU citizen or resident, for an essential work purpose, or for studies.

Vaccinated travelers from the United States can continue to enter France with no additional requirements other than submitting a health declaration form. Americans who have recovered from COVID-19 within the past six months can present a certificate of recovery to enter France.

Unvaccinated minors traveling from the U.S. are allowed to enter France, but those age 12 and older will have to show a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 72 or 48 hours, respectively, before their flight.

As of July 21, visitors now need a special COVID pass to ride up the Eiffel Tower or visit French museums or movie theaters. To get the COVID pass, people must show they are either fully vaccinated, have a negative virus test, or provide proof they recently recovered from an infection.

French Polynesia

The French Polynesian islands of Tahiti reopened to vaccinated U.S. travelers on May 1. Travelers must show proof of having been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival. Between 30 and 6 days before travel, they must fill out an online form, where they will upload their vaccine certificate. Vaccinated travelers must also submit their Tahiti booking itinerary along with contact information for their accommodations and travel providers. A negative COVID-19 PCR test carried out no more than 3 days prior to travel is required for all travelers age 18 and older. Children under the age of 18 aren’t subject to quarantine and can travel with their vaccinated parents or guardians.

Georgia

Georgia’s Caucasus Mountains are accessible for those who have been vaccinated. Photo by Shutterstock

Any fully vaccinated traveler arriving from any country, save for India, is allowed to enter Georgia by air as long as they present documentation confirming their COVID-19 vaccination status (if the vaccine required two doses, proof of both doses must be provided) or have recovered from COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to arrival.

Unvaccinated travelers arriving from the United States must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result conducted within 72 hours before travel at the Georgian border. On their third day in Georgia, travelers must submit to a second PCR test.

Germany

Germany is no longer allowing unvaccinated Americans to enter for leisure travel after removing the United States from its list of unrestricted countries. Those arriving from countries that are not on the list must either be vaccinated or be traveling for an essential reason (such as an approved work purpose). For proof of vaccination, it must have been at least 14 days since the last vaccine dose was administered, and travelers must have a physical copy of their vaccine certificate. (A digital photo of a card will not be accepted.)

Greece

Travelers from the United States are allowed to enter Greece without having to quarantine if they meet certain conditions, according to the Greek government.

Those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to arrival do not need to quarantine and are also not required to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test. Those who are not vaccinated will need to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test that was conducted no more than 72 hours before arrival or a negative antigen test conducted no more than 48 hours prior to arrival in Greece. Children under 12 are exempt.

Every traveler must fill out a passenger locator form no more than 24 hours prior to arriving in Greece.

All international arrivals will be subject to random and mandatory health checks in Greece, which can include a rapid COVID-19 antigen test. Those who test positive for COVID will be transported to a quarantine hotel, paid for by the Greek government, where they will take a COVID-19 PCR test to confirm the results. For travelers who test positive again, they will remain in quarantine for at least 10 days, after which they will undergo a new round of testing to determine if they are COVID-free.

Grenada

The Caribbean nation of Grenada reduced quarantine from seven days to two days for vaccinated travelers. Photo by Shutterstock

Fully vaccinated travelers can enter Grenada as long as they book an approved accommodation for a minimum of two nights, have a negative COVID test from no more than 72 hours prior to arrival, fill out a travel authorization (applications must be completed via travelauth.health.gov.gd), get a PCR test upon arrival, and quarantine for up to 48 hours while awaiting the results. Children under 13 will quarantine with unvaccinated parents or guardians but are otherwise exempt. More information can be found via the Grenada Tourism Authority website and covid19.gov.gd.

Guatemala

Effective February 24, anyone entering Guatemala must present either a COVID-19 vaccine certificate with vaccination completed at least two weeks before arrival, a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of arrival, or proof of having tested positive and recovered from COVID-19 within three months of arrival, according to the U.S. Embassy in Guatemala. Children under 10 are exempt.

Hungary

Visit Hungary notes that those who have been vaccinated, who have recovered from COVID-19 within the past six months, or who present a negative molecular COVID test from within 72 hours of travel are not subject to travel restrictions in Hungary.

Iceland

Vaccinated Americans can now visit Iceland. Photo by Shutterstock

Iceland welcomes vaccinated travelers and those who have recovered from COVID-19 into the country. They will still have to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test result from within 72 hours ahead of arrival. A second test after arrival is recommended but not required. Those who are not vaccinated may travel to Iceland as well, but they will have to submit to a COVID-19 test upon arriving in Iceland, quarantine for five days, and then undergo a second test after the five-day quarantine. Everyone needs to preregister before visiting the country.

Travelers must provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated (so two doses if two doses are required) at least 14 days prior to arrival.

Read more: Iceland Travel Restrictions Continue to Change—Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Ireland

Travelers from all non-European countries, including the U.K. and the U.S., are allowed to enter Ireland as of July 19 as long as the country is not on the European Union’s “emergency brake” list—countries that have new or renewed restrictions applied to them due to a worsening epidemiological situation.

Travelers arriving from the U.S. must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to bypass otherwise mandatory COVID-19 testing and quarantine. Those without proof of vaccination will need to present evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours before arrival. They will then need to quarantine after arrival and take a second postarrival test.

Read more: Ireland Has Reopened to U.S. Travelers—Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Visiting

Italy

In Italy, the latest changes have resulted in a new testing requirement for the vaccinated and no access for unvaccinated leisure travelers. Prior to August 31, Americans could enter Italy as long as they were vaccinated, had recovered from COVID, or presented a negative COVID test result. As of August 31, only those who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID can enter (which means that unvaccinated leisure travelers won’t be allowed to enter), and they will also need to have a negative molecular or antigen COVID test result from within 72 hours of travel.

As of August 6, Italy requires people to have COVID passes to enter gyms, museums, and movie theaters, sit inside restaurants, and access other venues. To be eligible for a pass, individuals must prove they have received at least one vaccine dose in the last nine months, recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months, or tested negative in the previous 48 hours.

Kenya

Regardless of vaccination status, U.S. travelers arriving in Kenya must present a QR code obtained after completing an online health questionnaire, and they will be asked to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test conducted within 96 hours prior to arrival. Arrivals will also be screened for their temperature and be asked if they have any flu-like symptoms.

Lebanon

U.S. travelers can bypass a quarantine in Lebanon if they provide proof of vaccination. Photo by Shutterstock

According to the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon, U.S. citizens are allowed to enter Lebanon and may bypass the otherwise required COVID-19 tests (one from 96 hours before arrival, and a PCR test taken at the airport after arrival), as well as the mandatory 72-hour quarantine while awaiting the results of the airport test, if they have been fully vaccinated at least 15 days before arrival. They can also bypass the tests and quarantine if they have recovered from COVID-19 more than 15 days prior to arrival. Travelers under 12 are exempt.

Lithuania

As of June 1, fully vaccinated U.S. travelers can enter Lithuania—with no testing or quarantine required. Prior to arrival, visitors must fill out an online public health form and present the QR code to the airline before boarding.

Mexico

U.S. travelers can enter Mexico regardless of vaccination status and with no COVID test. They will simply be asked to submit to a health screening upon arrival, according to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico.

Montenegro

Montenegro is allowing in travelers from the United States if they have proof that they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their arrival, have recovered from COVID-19, or present a negative PCR test from within 72 hours prior to travel or a negative antigen test from within 48 hours of travel. Travelers under 18 are exempt.

Morocco

The United States is classified as a “List A” country by the government of Morocco, which means that travelers arriving from the U.S. can enter Morocco if they are fully vaccinated or if they have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result procured within 72 hours of entering Morocco. The U.S. Embassy in Morocco advises that even those who are vaccinated take a PCR test and be ready to present a negative result upon arrival in case they are asked for it.

Nepal

A view of the Himalayas is available to the vaccinated. Photo by Shutterstock

Nepal is allowing in vaccinated travelers. All arrivals must show either a negative PCR result taken 72 hours before boarding or a document showing complete vaccination against COVID-19. They’ll also need either a visa or recommendation letter from the department of tourism, hotel booking confirmation, proof of travel insurance, and a barcode obtained via an online application. Nepal’s tourism board has a document outlining the latest protocols.

The Netherlands

After the Netherlands introduced a new 10-day quarantine requirement for vaccinated U.S. travelers on September 4, the government doubled back on its decision and is dropping the mandatory quarantine for vaccinated U.S. travelers effective September 22, 2021. Vaccinated travelers will need to present a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test performed within 24 hours before departure for the Netherlands. Children under 12 are exempt. Unvaccinated travelers are currently prohibited from entering for nonessential or leisure travel purposes.

Poland

Fully vaccinated travelers (meaning it has been at least 14 days since their second dose if two doses were required) entering Poland, including those from the U.S., are exempt from an otherwise mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Portugal

Following the European Council’s decision to remove the U.S. from its safe travel list, Portugal announced that it will remain open to travelers from the United States. U.S. travelers must present a vaccine certificate or a negative PCR or antigen COVID test procured within 72 hours of boarding their flight to enter Portugal. Children under 12 are exempt.

The U.S. Embassy in Portugal reminds travelers that they must complete a Passenger Locator Card within 48 hours of traveling to Portugal and that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result is now required upon checking in at hotels, resorts, and vacation rental accommodations.

U.S. travelers who want to visit the Portuguese islands of the Azores or Madeira should be aware that they both have their own rules for entry.

Romania

International travelers arriving in Romania, including Americans, can skip a 14-day quarantine requirement if they provide proof of vaccination (completed at least 10 days prior to arrival) or proof of recovery from COVID-19, according to the U.S. Embassy in Romania. Children 3 and younger are exempt. Children age 3 to 16 must provide a negative COVID PCR test from within 72 hours of travel.

Seychelles

The Indian Ocean island paradise of Seychelles is beckoning. Photo by Shutterstock

Seychelles was one of the very first countries to begin welcoming vaccinated travelers earlier this year. But now the island nation is welcoming all visitors regardless of vaccination status as long as they have a negative PCR test result from within 72 hours of travel. There’s no quarantine requirement, but they must have travel insurance and need to apply for travel authorization online.

Slovenia

Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens or those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 can enter Slovenia, according to the Slovenian government.

Spain

Spain is no longer allowing unvaccinated Americans to enter for leisure travel after it removed the United States from its list of countries with unrestricted access. Those arriving from countries that are not on the list must either be vaccinated or be traveling for an essential reason (such as an approved work purpose). Travelers to Spain from the U.S. must also fill out an online Health Control Form and present the resulting QR code upon arrival.

St. Bart’s

Fully vaccinated travelers can enter St. Bart’s with a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 48 hours of arrival or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival. Those under 10 are exempt.

St. Lucia

All U.S. travelers can enter St. Lucia after completing a Pre-Arrival Travel Registration Form. All passengers age five and older will also need a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from within five days of travel. Random testing and screenings may be conducted upon arrival.

Switzerland

As of June 28, fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. can enter Switzerland and will not need to quarantine or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. They will just need to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated travelers will need to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test from within 72 hours of travel or a negative COVID rapid antigen test result from within 48 hours of travel.

Travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will need to fill out an online form before entering Switzerland.

Tanzania

U.S. travelers can enter Tanzania regardless of vaccination status. They must complete an online health form and present the resulting code upon arrival, along with a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival. Arrivals may also be asked to take a rapid test upon arrival for a fee of $10, according to the U.S. Embassy in Tanzania. Travelers who test positive will be required to quarantine at their own expense.

United Kingdom

Vaccinated Americans can enter the United Kingdom without a mandatory quarantine, the British government announced on July 28.

Fully vaccinated Americans arriving into the U.K. are required to submit a predeparture negative COVID-19 test taken prior to arrival and will need to take a COVID-19 PCR test on day 2 after arrival. Those vaccinated in the U.S. will also need to provide proof of U.S. residency.

Children age 11 and younger are exempt from the U.K.’s testing requirements for international arrivals.

Everyone entering the United Kingdom from abroad must fill out a passenger locator form before arrival, on which they will provide U.K. border control with their contact details, including their phone number and the address of their U.K. accommodation.

Unvaccinated Americans arriving in the U.K. are required to quarantine for 10 days and take three COVID tests—one within 3 days prior to departure to the U.K. and two (reserved in advance) after arrival, on day 2 and day 8 of the 10-day quarantine.

This story was originally published on March 8, 2021, and was most recently updated on September 16, 2021, to include current information.