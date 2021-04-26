Europe Unveils Plans to Open to Vaccinated Americans

Italy, which became a symbol of the early tolls of the pandemic, is among the European countries vaccinated Americans may soon visit.

The wait is over: American travelers who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 may soon enter the European Union, the head of the European Commission said.

Fully vaccinated U.S. travelers should soon be able to bypass the more than year-long ban on travel to Europe, the head of the European Commission told The New York Times on April 25. The European Union “will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by E.M.A. (the European Medicines Agency),” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told the NYTimes. The three vaccines that have been approved for use in the United States—Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson—have all been approved for use in Europe. “This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union,” she said. Von der Leyen did not say exactly when the European Commission would formalize its recommendations to allow vaccinated Americans to bypass the current ban on travel to Europe. But other European leaders have indicated that this summer, if not sooner, is the goal. France recently announced its intentions to open to Americans by summer and a handful of European countries have already started opening up to travelers who are either vaccinated or present negative COVID-19 test results, including Greece and Iceland. “We are working hard to propose a very concrete solution, especially for U.S. citizens who are vaccinated,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in an April 18 interview on CBS’s Face the Nation.

In the full transcript of the interview, when asked if vaccinated Americans will be able to visit France this summer, the French president responded, “I hope so, and I do think so.” Macron said that French officials are “finalizing” the discussions and that the country plans to begin “progressively” lifting restrictions in May, with the aim of having a plan in place by summertime. On April 19, the Greek government began a phased reopening of its borders, marking the first time international travelers could visit the Mediterranean country since Europe’s borders closed in March 2020. Iceland relaxed its border restrictions for vaccinated travelers in late March, which followed similar moves by Croatia, Estonia, and Georgia (Montenegro has since joined the pack as well). Von der Leyen’s statements come one month after European officials revealed their plans for facilitating safe travel within Europe. In March, the European Commission proposed introducing a Digital Green Certificate to EU residents who have been vaccinated, who have tested negative for COVID-19, or who have recovered from the disease, that would allow travel throughout the 27-nation bloc. The goal is to have that system up and running by the summer. Talks are underway between the U.S. and the European Union over how to make such vaccine certificates acceptable for visitors to use as well, said Von der Leyen.

