Highlights: Helicopter over pristine deltas and swim with newly discovered fish.

How it gives back: Guests support a burgeoning tourism industry in an ecologically important environment.

GeoEx’s Angola, Namibia, and Botswana by Helicopter trip will take you deep into the highlands of Angola, an area largely off the travel radar due to a lengthy civil war that ended in 2002. Here, National Geographic explorers and scientists have been mapping and protecting the Okavango River Basin since 2017. They’ll reveal their latest discoveries to guests and explain how critical the source lakes are to neighboring wildlife areas as the water makes its way to the Kalahari Desert.

While the scenery and habitat are extraordinary, and you’ll spot kingfishers, crocodiles, hippos, and more on the trip, this is “not a ‘game-viewing’ safari so much as a wilderness exploration and experience of untapped potential,” according to the Angola trip itinerary. Teak and rosewood forests and peat wetlands were untouched during the conflict, but the region could fall prey to mining or logging unless pioneering trips help establish a budding tourism industry. “The money is being spent with extremely remote communities and offering an incentive for them to preserve their land,” says trip leader Colin Bell from GeoEx. “As interest grows in the wild areas of Angola, they can develop their own tourism industry akin to their southern neighbors.”

The trip also flies to the remote Cuatir Conservation Area and Namibia’s Nkasa Rupara National Park, where guests stay at the 100 percent solar-powered Nkasa Linyanti Camp. The camp is working with local communities to eliminate poaching and supporting education programs, including the training of an all-female monitoring team. Here guests will spot anything from warthogs to wildebeests or sitatunga from dugout canoes. “COVID has offered stark proof of the value tourists bring beyond revenue,” Bell adds. “Without the movement of safari vehicles, poachers have been able to encroach further into areas normally protected. . . . . There has been a marked spike of rhino poaching instances in Botswana. As travelers return, we can only hope that the poachers will retreat.”

Make it a reality: GeoEx’s tour has departures in 2022 and 2023. The trip costs $18,675 (excluding airfare and helicopter rides) per person for groups of five to seven.