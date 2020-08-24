Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as the world changes. For the latest information on traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

The European Union has barred U.S. travelers, and Canada and Mexico have closed their land borders: It’s understandable, then, that with all of the rules and restrictions about which countries allow what, one of the biggest questions on American travelers’ minds is where can I go, if anywhere?

On August 6, the U.S. lifted its global coronavirus travel advisory, which had been in place since March and recommended U.S. citizens avoid all international travel due to the global coronavirus pandemic. In a press release about the decision, the U.S. State Department said it would be “returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions.” The decision to lift the sweeping travel advisory was made with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the most up-to-date country-specific advisories are listed on the State Department website.

As AFAR’s Michelle Baran reports, State Department travel advisories are recommendations, and “travelers are not required to abide by them.” Still, they’re worth paying attention to, as this government-backed advice can affect everything from travel insurance policies to destinations travel companies will decide to tour.

While the following countries are open to U.S. travelers, it’s worth doing your homework and reading up on the advisories and rules before booking, and asking the following questions:

Are the activities and services I’m interested in available?

Do the hotels have any new cleaning protocols?

Is there a country-wide curfew that will prevent me from experiencing what I want to?

Is there any political instability that could disrupt my trip?

Will I be tested for COVID-19 at the airport or have to quarantine when I arrive?

How has this country handled COVID-19 spikes in the past?

Do I have travel insurance that will cover me if I cancel or get sick while on vacation?

Has the travel advisory changed recently?

Countries that are slated to open to Americans later this summer:

Belize (late August)

Cayman Islands (September 1)

Costa Rica (September 1)

As of August 24, Americans are allowed to travel to these countries:

Albania

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

On June 15, Albania opened its land borders and commercial airports to international travel. Although travelers do not have to show a negative COVID test upon arrival, they should expect heightened screening and quarantine measures, per the U.S. Embassy in Albania. Read more about the rules for visiting Albania.

Anguilla

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

As of August 21, travelers can pre-register to visit Anguilla via the Anguilla Tourist Board’s website. To be eligible for travel, among other things, visitors will be asked to fill out their home address and proposed travel dates, and submit negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results taken within three to five days prior to arrival. Though those from low-risk countries will be given preference, travelers from high-risk countries will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Read more about Anguilla’s approval process for visitors.

Antigua and Barbuda

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Antigua has been welcoming American travelers since the beginning of June. To be allowed into the country, all visitors will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test. Read more about Antigua and Barbuda’s rules for entry.

Aruba

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Aruba opened to U.S. travelers on July 10, but those residing in 24 U.S. states—including California, Florida, Texas, and Wisconsin—cannot travel to Aruba without proof of a negative PCR test. Read more about Aruba’s health requirements.

Bahamas

Level 4: Do Not Travel

After opening (and then closing) to Americans in July, the Bahamas is once again open to travelers from the United States—with some fine print. All travelers must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test and quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in the country. Read more about the Bahamas’ rules for entry.

Barbados

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Barbados reopened its international airport to commercial flights on July 12, and as of August 5, has been enforcing new travel protocols for all arriving visitors: All travelers must submit an Embarkation/Disembarkation form at travelform.gov.bb 24 hours prior to departure, wear face masks at the airport, and undergo a health screening upon arrival. Read more about Barbados’s COVID travel guidelines.

Belarus

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

U.S. citizens are allowed to enter Belarus, and no negative COVID test is required. According to the U.S. Embassy in Belarus, there are health screening procedures in place at airports and other ports of entry. Read more about traveling to Belarus.

Bermuda

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

As of July 1, Bermuda has been open to international travelers. Visitors will need to be tested at least twice for COVID-19: once no more than five days before departing for the country and another upon arrival. Read more about Bermuda’s rules.

Photo by concept w/Shutterstock The city of Rovinj, Croatia

Croatia

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

As we’ve reported, the European Union has said it will not allow U.S. travelers. But according to the fine print, countries within the EU can decide to ignore the recommendation—and Croatia has done just that. Visitors do not have to quarantine but do have to present confirmation of accommodation. Read more about Croatia’s rules for traveling to the country.

Dominica

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

As of August 7, Dominica is open to all international travelers—with stipulations in place: Before departing, all travelers must submit a health questionnaire online at domcovid.19.dominica.gov.dm at least 24 hours before arrival along with negative PCR test results recorded 24–72 hours prior to arrival. Once in Dominica, travelers will also need to undergo a health assessment, including a temperature check and a rapid test screening. Read more about Dominica’s rules for visiting.

Dominican Republic

Level 4: Do Not Travel

Visitors to the Dominican Republic must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken no later than five days before arrival. Passengers arriving in the Dominican Republic will also have their temperature taken as they disembark the plane, and anyone with a temperature higher than 100.6 degrees Fahrenheit will be given a COVID test. Passengers must also fill out a Traveler’s Health Affadavit. Read more about the Dominican Republic’s rules for entry.

Egypt

Level 4: Do Not Travel

In July, Egypt reopened major tourist sites, and as of August 15, travelers are allowed in the country with proof of a negative COVID test taken no later than 72 hours before arrival. Arriving travelers must also show proof of health insurance, according to the U.S. Embassy in Egypt. Read more about Egypt’s rules and restrictions for travelers.

French Polynesia

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Comprising 118 islands, including Tahiti and Bora Bora, French Polynesia is a popular destination in the South Pacific. As of July 15, French Polynesia has reopened to travelers from all countries. Travelers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no later than 72 hours before their flight. They must also register with the country’s Electronic Travel Information System and take another test four days after their arrival. Read more about traveling to French Polynesia.

Ireland

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

All visitors to Ireland are required to self-isolate for 14 days. Though there are no restrictions on flights from the United States to Ireland, the Irish government advises against “all non-essential foreign travel” and that “travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice.” Read more about Ireland’s rules for travelers.

Jamaica

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Jamaica has welcomed international travelers back since June 15. Arriving visitors will be subject to temperature screenings and health checks at the airport. Read more about Jamaica’s guidelines for travelers.

Kenya

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

American travelers are allowed into Kenya, but they must produce a negative COVID test taken no later than 96 hours before arrival. They must also not have a temperature above 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or have a persistent cough or difficulty breathing. Read more about Kenya’s rules for entry.

Photo by CreativeVideo/Shutterstock Visitors to the Maldives do not have to quarantine, but must be registered to stay at a resort.

Maldives

Level 3: Reconsider Travel