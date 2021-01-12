Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as the world changes. For the latest information on traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

The European Union has barred U.S. travelers, and Canada and Mexico have closed their land borders until at least January 21: It’s understandable, then, that with all of the rules and restrictions about which countries allow what, one of the biggest questions on American travelers’ minds is where can I go, if anywhere?

On August 6, the U.S. lifted its global coronavirus travel advisory, which had been in place since March and recommended U.S. citizens avoid all international travel due to the global coronavirus pandemic. In a press release about the decision, the U.S. State Department said it would be “returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions.” The decision to lift the sweeping travel advisory was made with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the most up-to-date country-specific advisories are listed on the State Department website.

As AFAR’s Michelle Baran reports, State Department travel advisories are recommendations, and “travelers are not required to abide by them.” Still, they’re worth paying attention to, as this government-backed advice can affect everything from travel insurance policies to destinations travel companies will decide to tour.

While the following countries are open to U.S. travelers, it’s worth doing your homework and reading up on the advisories and rules before booking, and asking the following questions:

Are the activities and services I’m interested in available?

Do the hotels have any new cleaning protocols?

Is there a country-wide curfew that will prevent me from experiencing what I want to?

Is there any political instability that could disrupt my trip?

Will I be tested for COVID-19 at the airport or have to quarantine when I arrive?

How has this country handled COVID-19 spikes in the past?

Do I have travel insurance that will cover me if I cancel or get sick while on vacation?

Has the travel advisory changed recently?

What countries can Americans travel to right now?

Although many destinations require travelers to quarantine, test, or follow COVID-friendly protocol, as of January 12, the following countries are currently allowing American travelers to visit:

Albania

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia

Aruba

Bahamas

Barbados

Belarus

Belize

Bermuda

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Cambodia

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Curaçao

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

Ethiopia

French Polynesia

Ghana

Grenada

Guatemala

Haiti

Honduras

Ireland

Jamaica

Kenya

Maldives

Mexico

Montenegro

Namibia

Nigeria

Panama

Peru

Rwanda

Serbia

South Africa

South Korea

St. Bart’s

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Marten/Sint Maarten

Tanzania

Turkey

Turks and Caicos

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Zambia

Ksamil, Albania, is part of Butrint National Park. Photo by Florian Muharremi/Shutterstock

More details on specific rules and restrictions for each of these countries below:

Albania

State Department Level : 3: Reconsider Travel

: 3: Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : No COVID tests required; quarantine measures in place

: No COVID tests required; quarantine measures in place Read more: Rules for visiting Albania

On June 15, Albania opened its land borders and commercial airports to international travel. Although travelers do not have to show a negative COVID test upon arrival, they should expect heightened screening and quarantine measures, per the U.S. Embassy in Albania.

Anguilla

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : COVID tests and preapproval from government

: COVID tests and preapproval from government Read more: Rules for visiting Anguilla

As of August 21, travelers can preregister to visit Anguilla via the Anguilla Tourist Board’s website. To be eligible for travel, among other things, visitors will be asked to fill out their home address and proposed travel dates, and submit negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results taken within three to five days prior to arrival. Though those from low-risk countries will be given preference, travelers from high-risk countries will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Antigua and Barbuda

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Must provide negative COVID-19 test

: Must provide negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Antigua and Barbuda

“Antigua resumed flights from the United States on June 4, and now travelers from all countries are welcome to Antigua and Barbuda,” reports AFAR’s Lyndsey Matthews. “To be allowed into the country, travelers must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) test taken within seven days of their flight upon arrival at the airport. They will also need to complete a Health Declaration Form and a Traveler Accommodation Form (to assist with contact tracing if necessary). Other health screenings including temperature checks will also take place upon arrival at the airport.”

Armenia

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Quarantine or negative COVID-19 test

: Quarantine or negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Armenia

Travelers entering Armenia must quarantine for 14 days or agree to take a COVID-19 test at one of the approved testing labs.

Aruba

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test

: Negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Aruba

As of July 10, travelers from the United States can visit Aruba. Travelers are required to take a PCR test for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departing and upload their negative results as part of an online Embarkation/Disembarkation process at least 12 hours before their flight to Aruba.

Bahamas

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : 14-day quarantine and negative COVID-19 test

: 14-day quarantine and negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting the Bahamas

All travelers must receive a negative COVID-19 test taken no later than five days prior to the date of arrival. With a negative result, travelers can then apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa, which takes 48 hours to process.

Barbados

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Submit a travel form, wear face masks, and undergo a health screening

: Submit a travel form, wear face masks, and undergo a health screening Read more: Rules for visiting Barbados

Barbados reopened its international airport to commercial flights on July 12, and as of August 5, has been enforcing new travel protocols for all arriving visitors: All travelers must submit an Embarkation/Disembarkation form at travelform.gov.bb at least 24 hours prior to departure, upload a negative COVID-19 test result, wear face masks at the airport, and undergo a health screening upon arrival.

Belarus

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Proof of negative COVID-19 test

: Proof of negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Belarus

U.S. citizens are permitted to travel to Belarus, but according to the U.S. Embassy in Belarus, there are health screening procedures in place at airports and other ports of entry.

Belize

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test

: Negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Belize

On October 1, Belize officially reopened to international visitors for leisure travel for the first time since late March. All inbound travelers must provide proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test results within 72 hours of arrival and have reservations at hotels that have been approved by Belize’s new Safe Corridor program.

Bermuda

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Two negative COVID-19 tests

: Two negative COVID-19 tests Read more: Rules for visiting Bermuda

As of July 1, Bermuda has been open to international travelers. Visitors will need to be tested at least twice for COVID-19: once no more than five days before departing for the country and another upon arrival. All visitors must complete a Bermuda Travel Authorization.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test

: Negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Bosnia and Herzegovina

Travelers wishing to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina must present a negative COVID-19 test not older than 48 hours from the moment of entry, according to the U.S. Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Botswana

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test

: Negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Botswana

U.S. citizens traveling to Botswana must present a negative COVID-19 test taken no later than 72 hours before departure. When travelers leave Botswana, they will also be required to present another negative COVID-19 test.

Cambodia

State Department Level : 2, Exercise Increased Caution

: 2, Exercise Increased Caution Travel requirements : $2,000 deposit and COVID-19 testing

: $2,000 deposit and COVID-19 testing Read more: Rules for visiting Cambodia

U.S. citizens are permitted to enter Cambodia, but the rules are myriad: In addition to presenting a valid visa, travelers must pay a $2,000 deposit upon arrival for mandatory COVID-19 testing and potential treatment. They must also show proof of a negative test taken no more than 72 hours upon landing and undergo another test at arrival, which they pay for themselves. Finally, they must quarantine for 14 days 14 days at a hotel designated by the Government of Cambodia.

Chile

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test results and a 10-day quarantine

: Negative COVID-19 test results and a 10-day quarantine Read more: Rules for visiting Chile

As of December 31, travelers to Chile must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of boarding their flight to Chile. Upon arrival, a 10-day quarantine is required. Travelers may take a test on or after the seventh day in quarantine, and will be able to leave quarantine with a negative result.

Colombia

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test result

: Negative COVID-19 test result Read more: Rules for visiting Colombia

Travelers to Colombia must show a negative results from a COVID-19 test, which can be administered no later than 96 hours before departure.

Costa Rica

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Provide state ID and negative COVID-19 test results

: Provide state ID and negative COVID-19 test results Read more: Rules for visiting Costa Rica

On September 1, Costa Rica began allowing travelers from the United States to fly into the country. Before flying to Costa Rica, visitors will need to fill out an epidemiological health form online. Upon arrival, they will need to show proof of insurance.

Curaçao

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test before departure and upon arrival

: Negative COVID-19 test before departure and upon arrival Read more: Rules for visiting Curaçao

As of January 1, Americans from any state are allowed to visit Curaçao. Travelers over the age of 11 must show negative results from a test taken within 72 hours of departure. Travelers will also be tested at the airport upon arrival, and should pay for the test before they begin their travel.

Dominica

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Health questionnaire; proof of negative COVID-19 test

: Health questionnaire; proof of negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Dominica

As of August 7, Dominica is open to all international travelers—with stipulations in place: Before departing, all travelers must submit a health questionnaire online at domcovid.19.dominica.gov.dm at least 24 hours before arrival along with negative PCR test results recorded 24–72 hours prior to arrival. Once in Dominica, travelers will also need to undergo a health assessment, including a temperature check and a rapid test screening.

Dominican Republic

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Breath and temperature checks

: Breath and temperature checks Read more: Rules for visiting the Dominican Republic

Passengers arriving in the Dominican Republic may be given a breath test and have their temperature taken as they disembark the plane. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.6 degrees Fahrenheit will be given a COVID test. Passengers must also fill out a Traveler’s Health Affadavit.

Ecuador

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test

: Negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Ecuador

To avoid quarantine, U.S. travelers to Ecuador must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken no more than 10 days before entering the country. To visit the Galápagos, travelers must have a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 96 hours of entry into the province.

Egypt

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test and proof of health insurance

: Negative COVID-19 test and proof of health insurance Read more: Rules for visiting Egypt

In July, Egypt reopened major tourist sites, and as of August 15, travelers are allowed in the country with proof of a negative COVID test taken no later than 72 hours before arrival. Arriving travelers must also show proof of health insurance, according to the U.S. Embassy in Egypt.

Ethiopia

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test and 14-day quarantine

: Negative COVID-19 test and 14-day quarantine Read more: Rules for visiting Ethiopia

Upon arrival in Ethiopia, U.S. citizens must present a negative COVID-19 test conducted within 120 hours (five days). They must also quarantine for seven days.

French Polynesia

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test and ETIS registration

: Negative COVID-19 test and ETIS registration Read more: Rules for visiting French Polynesia

Comprising 118 islands, including Tahiti and Bora Bora, French Polynesia is a popular destination in the South Pacific. As of July 15, French Polynesia has reopened to travelers from all countries. Travelers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no later than 72 hours before their flight. They must also register with the country’s Electronic Travel Information System and take another test four days after their arrival.

The canopy walkway in Kakum National Park, Ghana. Photo by Shutterstock/Linda Hughes Photography

Ghana

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test upon departure and arrival

: Negative COVID-19 test upon departure and arrival Read more: Rules for visiting Ghana

Passengers arriving in Ghana must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken no later than 72 hours before departure. Upon arrival, travelers must also take a second COVID-19 test; those who test negative will be able to enter the country with no quarantine requirement.

Grenada

State Department Level : 2, Exercise Increased Caution

: 2, Exercise Increased Caution Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test and proof of reservation

: Negative COVID-19 test and proof of reservation Read more: Rules for visiting Grenada

U.S. travelers must submit a negative COVID-19 test, taken within three days of travel. They must also have medical insurance that covers COVID-19, a minimum seven-day reservation at an approved Pure Safe accommodation, and take a test four days after arrival. They must also download a contact tracing app.

Guatemala

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test

: Negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Guatemala

To be allowed entry into Guatemala, all travelers over the age of 10 must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken at least 96 hours before arrival in the country. There are special restrictions for those who have traveled to the United Kingdom and South Africa in the past two weeks.

Haiti

State Department Level : 4, Do Not Travel

: 4, Do Not Travel Travel requirements : 14-day quarantine

: 14-day quarantine Read more: Rules for visiting Haiti

All passengers arriving in Haiti must quarantine for 14 days; the Ministry of Public Health will check in with passengers three times after arrival.

Honduras

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test

: Negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Honduras

Those traveling to Honduras must show a negative COVID-19 test to be allowed entry into the country. Anyone with symptoms may be required to quarantine.

Ireland

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : 14-day quarantine

: 14-day quarantine Read more: Rules for visiting Ireland

All visitors to Ireland are required to self-isolate for 14 days. Though there are no restrictions on flights from the United States to Ireland, the Irish government advises against “all non-essential foreign travel” and that “travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice.”

Jamaica

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Proof of a negative COVID-19 test and a travel authorization

: Proof of a negative COVID-19 test and a travel authorization Read more: Rules for visiting Jamaica

To be allowed to travel to Jamaica, U.S. citizens must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 10 days prior to their departing flight. Travelers must also have a completed Travel Authorization Form.

Kenya

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test

: Negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Kenya

American travelers are allowed into Kenya, but they must produce a negative COVID test taken no later than 96 hours before arrival. They must also not have a temperature above 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or have a persistent cough or difficulty breathing.

Maldives

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test and confirmation of stay at registered destination

: Must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test and confirmation of stay at registered destination Read more: Rules for visiting the Maldives

As of July 15, this island country in the Indian Ocean has been open to international tourism. There are no testing or quarantine requirements, but guests are only allowed on “resort” islands and must have a stay confirmed with one. Travelers must also submit a Health Declaration 24 hours prior to their departure to the Maldives.

Mexico

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Varies by Mexican state

: Varies by Mexican state Read more: Rules for visiting Mexico

Land borders between Mexico and the U.S. are technically closed until October 21, but American travelers have been allowed to arrive by plane. Mexican states have different timelines for reopening, so be sure to check which ones are open to nonessential—that is, leisure—travel. (The state of Quintana Roo and Los Cabos are on that list.)

Montenegro

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test

: Negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Montenegro

U.S. citizens are able to enter Montenegro with proof of a negative COVID-19 test not older than 72 hours. Anyone without a test must quarantine for 14 days, but can be released from self-isolation if they obtain a negative test result on the sixth day of their stay.

Namibia

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test before departure and upon arrival

: Negative COVID-19 test before departure and upon arrival Read more: Rules for visiting Namibia

Those entering Namibia as tourists must present a negative COVID-19 test result that is not older than seven days. Non-Namibian travelers arriving with a negative result that is older than one week will be placed in quarantine and tested for COVID-19 on the same day at their own cost, according to the U.S. Embassy in Namibia.

Nigeria

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test

: Negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Nigeria

Those wishing to travel to Nigeria must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken no later than 96 hours before departure. Children under the age of 10 are exempt.

Panama

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test

: Negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Panama

U.S. citizens are allowed to travel to Panama, provided they can show negative results from a COVID-19 test administered no more than 48 hours before departure. If the test was done later than 48 hours before departure or the traveler does not have a test, they will have to take a $50 test at the airport upon arrival, at their expense.

Peru

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test result and 14-day quarantine

: Negative COVID-19 test result and 14-day quarantine Read more: Rules for visiting Peru

Passengers to Peru must show a negative COVID-19 test, taken no more than 72 hours before the departing flight. Peru also requires all travelers to quarantine for 14 days.

Rwanda

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test

: Negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Rwanda

As of August 1, Rwanda has been open to American travelers. Anyone arriving in the country must present a negative COVID-19 test “taken within 120 hours of departure,” and must undergo a second COVID test upon arrival, with “results delivered after 24 hours during which time they [travelers] will remain in designated hotels at their own cost.”

Serbia

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Proof of a negative COVID-19 test

: Proof of a negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Serbia

As of December 22, Serbia requires passengers whose travel originates in the United States to provide a negative COVID-19 test, taken no later than 48 hours prior to arrival, or a negative antigen test.

South Africa

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test

: Negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting South Africa

Visitors to South Africa are required to present a negative COVID-19 test, taken no later than 72 hours before departure. If they do not have a test, they will be required to quarantine at their own cost. Travelers will also be asked to install the COVID Alert South Africa mobile app.

South Korea

State Department Level : 2, Exercise Increased Caution

: 2, Exercise Increased Caution Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test and 14-day quarantine

: Negative COVID-19 test and 14-day quarantine Read more: Rules for visiting South Korea

As of January 8, U.S. visitors to South Korea must show a negative COVID-19 test, issued within 72 hours of their departure. All visitors to Korea are subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine at a government-designated facility at their own expense. Visit Korea, the country’s tourism board, has a flowchart for travelers arriving into the country—and what they can expect.

St. Bart’s

State Department Level : 4, Do Not Travel

: 4, Do Not Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test

: Negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting St. Bart’s

Visitors have been welcome in St. Bart’s since June 22. Travelers are required to produce a negative COVID-19 test, obtained at least 72 hours before arrival.

If you aren’t able to get tested prior to departure, you’ll have to agree to be tested upon arrival and quarantine at your hotel or vacation rental until the test results are received (typically within 24 hours). If test results come back negative, travelers will not have to quarantine any longer.

Those who plan on staying in St. Bart’s for longer than seven nights will need to be retested on the seventh day of their trip. If at any point positive test results are received, travelers will be asked to quarantine for 14 nights or until they test negative. Children under the age of 10 won’t need to be tested.

St. Kitts and Nevis

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test and proof of stay at a designated hotel or resort

: Negative COVID-19 test and proof of stay at a designated hotel or resort Read more: Rules for visiting St. Kitts and Nevis

The dual-island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis has been open to international travelers since October. Visitors must submit a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of travel, but they can only stay at an approved hotel and must remain there for the first seven days of their vacation until they are tested again.

St. Lucia

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test

: Negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting St. Lucia

As of early July, St. Lucia reopened to American travelers. Visitors are required to show a negative COVID-19 test and should expect to undergo temperature checks.

St. Maarten/St. Martin

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test; self-health declaration form

: Negative COVID-19 test; self-health declaration form Read more: Rules for visiting St. Maarten/St. Martin

Visitors arriving from the United States must complete a self health declaration form online. All travelers arriving from outside the Caribbean will also need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within five days of arrival, except for children ages ten and under.

Tanzania

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Submission of Health Surveillance Form

: Submission of Health Surveillance Form Read more: Guidelines for visiting Tanzania

Travelers to Tanzania are required to fill out a Health Surveillance Form to submit to Port Authority officials. All visitors can expect “intensive” screening, according to the government.

Turkey

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test

: Negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Turkey

Turkey has been welcoming international travelers since June 12. As of December 30, 2020, “all international passengers age 6 years and older traveling to Turkey are required to have taken a COVID-19 PCR test with a negative result within 72 hours prior to their flight,” according to the embassy.

Turks and Caicos

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Preauthorization, negative COVID-19 test, online health screening, and medical insurance

: Preauthorization, negative COVID-19 test, online health screening, and medical insurance Read more: Rules for visiting Turks and Caicos

Since July 22, Turks and Caicos has been open to international visitors. To be allowed to enter the country, all international travelers (visitors and residents) must have preauthorization through the Turks and Caicos “TCI Assured Portal.” The following information must be submitted: a negative COVID-19 test, taken within five days of arrival in Turks and Caicos; medical insurance that covers the cost of quarantine or local care; a completed online health screening.

United Arab Emirates

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test

: Negative COVID-19 test Read more: Rules for visiting Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Travelers must take a COVID-19 test within 96 hours of their flight and show their airline a negative result, or they will be tested on arrival and required to isolate while awaiting the results.

United Kingdom

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : 14-day quarantine

: 14-day quarantine Read more: Rules for visiting the United Kingdom

Anyone arriving from the United States must quarantine for 14 days. Those who fail to do so can be fined up to £1,000 (or approximately US$1,270). Both international visitors and British nationals returning home from abroad will have to provide U.K. border control with their contact details, including their phone number, and the address of their U.K. accommodation where they will self-isolate for two weeks. If you do not provide accurate contact details, you can be fined up to £3,200 (about $4,070).

As of December 15, passengers who arrive to England from destinations not on the government’s travel corridors list can reduce their 14-day quarantine period by more than half if they test negative for the coronavirus. As part of the government’s new Test to Release strategy, travelers from nonexempt countries can opt to take a COVID-19 PCR test after 5 full days of self-isolation, and if the test comes back negative they’ll be allowed to skip the remainder of the 14-day quarantine.

Zambia

State Department Level : 3, Reconsider Travel

: 3, Reconsider Travel Travel requirements : Negative COVID-19 test and 14-day quarantine

: Negative COVID-19 test and 14-day quarantine Read more: Rules for visiting Zambia

All travelers entering Zambia must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 14 days of arrival in the country. Symptomatic individuals will also be tested at airports. U.S. citizens must also quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

This article was originally published in August. It has been updated with new information.

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