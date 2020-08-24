Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?

Photo by concept w/Shutterstock
By Katherine LaGrave
Aug 24, 2020

The UNESCO-listed city of Berat, Albania
With all of the rules and regulations, figuring out where Americans can travel at the moment is no easy task—so we’ve done the work for you. Here are the countries that are open to U.S. travelers right now.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as the world changes. For the latest information on traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
The European Union has barred U.S. travelers, and Canada and Mexico have closed their land borders: It’s understandable, then, that with all of the rules and restrictions about which countries allow what, one of the biggest questions on American travelers’ minds is where can I go, if anywhere?
On August 6, the U.S. lifted its global coronavirus travel advisory, which had been in place since March and recommended U.S. citizens avoid all international travel due to the global coronavirus pandemic. In a press release about the decision, the U.S. State Department said it would be “returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions.” The decision to lift the sweeping travel advisory was made with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the most up-to-date country-specific advisories are listed on the State Department website.
As AFAR’s Michelle Baran reports, State Department travel advisories are recommendations, and “travelers are not required to abide by them.” Still, they’re worth paying attention to, as this government-backed advice can affect everything from travel insurance policies to destinations travel companies will decide to tour.
While the following countries are open to U.S. travelers, it’s worth doing your homework and reading up on the advisories and rules before booking, and asking the following questions:
Countries that are slated to open to Americans later this summer:
As of August 24, Americans are allowed to travel to these countries:
On June 15, Albania opened its land borders and commercial airports to international travel. Although travelers do not have to show a negative COVID test upon arrival, they should expect heightened screening and quarantine measures, per the U.S. Embassy in Albania. Read more about the rules for visiting Albania.
As of August 21, travelers can pre-register to visit Anguilla via the Anguilla Tourist Board’s website. To be eligible for travel, among other things, visitors will be asked to fill out their home address and proposed travel dates, and submit negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results taken within three to five days prior to arrival. Though those from low-risk countries will be given preference, travelers from high-risk countries will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Read more about Anguilla’s approval process for visitors.
Antigua has been welcoming American travelers since the beginning of June. To be allowed into the country, all visitors will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test. Read more about Antigua and Barbuda’s rules for entry.
Aruba opened to U.S. travelers on July 10, but those residing in 24 U.S. states—including California, Florida, Texas, and Wisconsin—cannot travel to Aruba without proof of a negative PCR test. Read more about Aruba’s health requirements.
After opening (and then closing) to Americans in July, the Bahamas is once again open to travelers from the United States—with some fine print. All travelers must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test and quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in the country. Read more about the Bahamas’ rules for entry.
Barbados reopened its international airport to commercial flights on July 12, and as of August 5, has been enforcing new travel protocols for all arriving visitors: All travelers must submit an Embarkation/Disembarkation form at travelform.gov.bb 24 hours prior to departure, wear face masks at the airport, and undergo a health screening upon arrival. Read more about Barbados’s COVID travel guidelines.
U.S. citizens are allowed to enter Belarus, and no negative COVID test is required. According to the U.S. Embassy in Belarus, there are health screening procedures in place at airports and other ports of entry. Read more about traveling to Belarus.
As of July 1, Bermuda has been open to international travelers. Visitors will need to be tested at least twice for COVID-19: once no more than five days before departing for the country and another upon arrival. Read more about Bermuda’s rules.
As we’ve reported, the European Union has said it will not allow U.S. travelers. But according to the fine print, countries within the EU can decide to ignore the recommendation—and Croatia has done just that. Visitors do not have to quarantine but do have to present confirmation of accommodation. Read more about Croatia’s rules for traveling to the country.
As of August 7, Dominica is open to all international travelers—with stipulations in place: Before departing, all travelers must submit a health questionnaire online at domcovid.19.dominica.gov.dm at least 24 hours before arrival along with negative PCR test results recorded 24–72 hours prior to arrival. Once in Dominica, travelers will also need to undergo a health assessment, including a temperature check and a rapid test screening. Read more about Dominica’s rules for visiting.
Visitors to the Dominican Republic must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken no later than five days before arrival. Passengers arriving in the Dominican Republic will also have their temperature taken as they disembark the plane, and anyone with a temperature higher than 100.6 degrees Fahrenheit will be given a COVID test. Passengers must also fill out a Traveler’s Health Affadavit. Read more about the Dominican Republic’s rules for entry.
In July, Egypt reopened major tourist sites, and as of August 15, travelers are allowed in the country with proof of a negative COVID test taken no later than 72 hours before arrival. Arriving travelers must also show proof of health insurance, according to the U.S. Embassy in Egypt. Read more about Egypt’s rules and restrictions for travelers.
Comprising 118 islands, including Tahiti and Bora Bora, French Polynesia is a popular destination in the South Pacific. As of July 15, French Polynesia has reopened to travelers from all countries. Travelers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no later than 72 hours before their flight. They must also register with the country’s Electronic Travel Information System and take another test four days after their arrival. Read more about traveling to French Polynesia.
All visitors to Ireland are required to self-isolate for 14 days. Though there are no restrictions on flights from the United States to Ireland, the Irish government advises against “all non-essential foreign travel” and that “travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice.” Read more about Ireland’s rules for travelers.
Jamaica has welcomed international travelers back since June 15. Arriving visitors will be subject to temperature screenings and health checks at the airport. Read more about Jamaica’s guidelines for travelers.
American travelers are allowed into Kenya, but they must produce a negative COVID test taken no later than 96 hours before arrival. They must also not have a temperature above 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or have a persistent cough or difficulty breathing. Read more about Kenya’s rules for entry.
As of July 15, this island country in the Indian Ocean has been open to international tourism. There are no testing or quarantine requirements, but guests are only allowed on “resort” islands and must have a stay confirmed with one. See a list of approved tourist establishments.
Land borders between Mexico and the U.S. are technically closed until September 21, but American travelers have been allowed to arrive by plane. Mexican states have different timelines for reopening, so be sure to check which ones are open to nonessential—that is, leisure—travel. (The state of Quintana Roo and Los Cabos are on that list.) Read more about Mexico’s travel restrictions.
As of August 1, Rwanda has been open to American travelers. Anyone arriving in the country must present a negative COVID-19 test, “taken within 72 hours of arriving in Rwanda,” and must undergo a second COVID test upon arrival, with “results delivered within 8-24 hours during which time they will remain in designated hotels at their own cost.” Read more about Rwanda’s rules for entry.
Visitors have been welcome in St. Bart’s since June 22. Travelers are required to produce a negative COVID-19 test, obtained at least 72 hours before arrival. Read more about St. Bart’s guidelines for travelers.
As of early July, St. Lucia reopened to American travelers. Visitors are required to show a negative COVID-19 test and should expect to undergo temperature checks. Read more about St. Lucia’s rules for visiting.
Visitors arriving from the United States must complete a self health declaration form online. All travelers arriving from outside the Caribbean will also need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, except for children ages 10 and under. Read more about the travel entry requirements to St. Maarten/St. Martin.
Serbia dropped all of its COVID-19 entry restrictions earlier this year, but it warns that new measures can be adopted at any time. Read more about Serbia’s guidelines for visiting.
Tanzania lifted all entry requirements on June 1, and travelers are required to fill out a Health Surveillance Form to submit to Port Authority officials. All visitors can expect “intensive” screening, according to the government. Read more about Tanzania’s travel guidelines.
Turkey has been welcoming international travelers since June 12. Visitors will be subject to thermal screening upon arrival, and anyone with a high temperature may be subject to more testing. Read more about Turkey’s rules for visiting.
Since July 22, Turks and Caicos has been open to international visitors. To be allowed to enter the country, all international travelers (visitors and residents) must have preauthorization through the Turks and Caicos “TCI Assured Portal.” The following information must be submitted: a negative COVID-19 test, taken within five days of arrival in Turks and Caicos; medical insurance that covers the cost of quarantine or local care; a completed online health screening. Read more about the travel preauthorization requirements for Turks and Caicos.
On July 7, Dubai began welcoming back foreign travelers. Travelers must take a COVID-19 test within 96 hours of their flight and show their airline a negative result, or they will be tested on arrival and required to isolate while awaiting the results. Read more about Dubai’s guidelines for travel.
Anyone arriving from the United States must quarantine for 14 days. Those who fail to do so can be fined up to £1,000 (or approximately US$1,270). Read more about the rules for travel to the United Kingdom.
