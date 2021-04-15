Destination: France

What a laugh 2020 had at the plans I made, especially a highly anticipated summer trip to France. I can still picture what could have been: Equipped with just a rental car, Google Maps, and a decade-long adoration of French rosé and pinot noir, I would finally visit the vineyards of Burgundy and Provence to sample some of the world’s best wine.

When international borders closed, I road-tripped along the California coast instead. The pinot noirs of Santa Barbara, chardonnays of Sonoma, gewürztraminers of Mendocino—they all fueled a new kind of passion for wine, one that shifted my focus from imbiber to educator. In an effort to find more approachable ways to educate and diversify an industry that doesn’t typically market to Black wine drinkers, I enrolled in a weekly online course for my Wine and Spirit Education (WSET) Level 2 certification. I also partnered with a sommelier mentor to launch virtual winetastings. The more I missed the world, the more I remembered why I first fell in love with it through wine: people-watching over a glass of rosé at a bistro on a side street in Paris; the universal, celebratory sound of corks popping and glasses clinking. All of those human connections.

My new plan? When France reopens to American travelers, I’ll arrive in Aix-en-Provence and Côte de Beaune with more than 200 hours of wine education and tastings under my belt and, hopefully, the title of sommelier. I’ll go to Château de l’Aumérade, one of the first vineyards in the region to produce Côtes de Provence wines, and splurge on a Grand Crus in Gevrey-Chambertin. Reflecting on the journey it took to get there will make that first trip abroad all the more memorable, and whatever’s in my wineglass won’t hurt either. —Kristin Braswell