Back in October, Laura Dannen Redman hosted a WRLDCTY panel on “How Travelers Can Help Remake Cities Post-COVID,” joined by AFAR cofounder Joe Diaz; Elizabeth Becker, an award-winning former New York Times reporter and author of Overbooked: The Exploding Business of Travel and Tourism; and Ruzwana Bashir, CEO and founder of Peek.com, a $50M experiences booking site.

In the course of the conversation, the panelists rattled off 10 very actionable ways to be better travelers—we like to think of them as our new “golden rules.” In no particular order...

1. Be (better) prepared

Sometimes it’s fun to show up at a new destination with zero knowledge or research (our whole Spin the Globe series was made on the premise of visiting places without preconceptions). Generally speaking, it’s better to do a little legwork before getting on the plane or train. Read a book. Read two books. Fiction or nonfiction. Get educated in the culture, history, and language of a place before you go. It’ll pay off, we promise.

2. Make a friend

The best trips usually involve connections to locals; however fleeting, those chance encounters give you deeper insight into a place than any plaque or guidebook. And there are lots of ways to meet people on your travels.

In Tokyo you can rent a friend. Many hotels have programs that foster great connections to the local community. We profiled half a dozen in 2020, in Tanzania, Chile, Mauritius, Oman, Mongolia, and Hawaii. The Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection, has a resident kahu hanai, or knowledge keeper, who leads a team of locals bringing Hawaiian culture alive for guests.

You can also make connections before you depart. Dive into local forums and social media sites like LinkedIn to introduce yourself before you go. And always talk to the taxi driver.

3. Learn the language

Of course it helps if you can communicate. The basic pleasantries and gesticulations are a good starting point—a teşekkür ederim for that Turkish coffee—but possession of a dozen extra phrases beyond can unlock real conversations and more mutual understanding. Don’t stress over getting it just right; pidgin is as good as perfect (and often funnier for both sides).

4. Show respect

Adhering to rules and respective local customs is second nature to AFARians, but in the lingering age of COVID, there’s even more to consider. Mask mandates, social distancing, and lashings of hand sanitizer all help keep you and your hosts safe. Taking a moment to consider the health of the locals, their economy, and their environment is an excellent habit we can all continue once things stabilize.

5. Travel closer to home

If the pandemic taught us anything about travel, it’s that there’s a wealth of opportunities closer to home. Save on time, expenses, and carbon emissions by narrowing your radius. Try that Greek restaurant you’ve always driven by. Make for the mountain town that’s an hour off a well-trod route. Get a taste of Europe across the U.S., with Cape Cod standing in for Cornwall and Sonoma scratching that Gallic itch, or visit one of our favorite lesser-known cities across America, including Buffalo, New York, and Kentucky’s Bowling Green.

6. Make every flight count

Flygskam was causing people to #StayOnTheGround long before the pandemic forced us all off airplanes. Will our knowledge of the dent in emissions that a reduction in flying can bring, and our newfound appreciation of road trips, lead to fewer, more meaningful flights? Here’s hoping.

7. Go off season

It’s hard to imagine after a year of shuttered shops, empty streets, and a cleaner, quieter Venice, but it wasn’t that long ago that overtourism was the biggest problem facing the travel industry. As well as eschewing tourist traps for lesser-known spots, we’re looking forward to visiting places during the off season: those shoulder-season months postsummer; during the January lull; just after Easter; and outside school holidays. We’re talking Iceland in December, Spain just after New Year’s Day, and ski resorts between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

8. Shop local

That local businesses have suffered during lockdowns and a dearth of travel is an understatement. While we’re waiting to get back out there, many small businesses are offering their wares for delivery online and on Etsy. In the future, let’s consider setting aside a shopping budget on our trips, to bring home hyper-local souvenirs while diverting funds to the makers, artisans, and entrepreneurs who need them.

9. Tip aggressively

Another essential for the travel budget where you can afford it. Hospitality staff everywhere have endured almost a year of uncertainty, worry, furloughs, and change. So let’s give generously—to the coffee shop barista, the restaurant waiter, hotel staff, drivers—wherever we interact with people who make our travel experiences better.

10. Pursue values-led travel

From the booking stage to the last shopping trip before the flight home, let’s ask ourselves if our presence, our money, and our attention are having a positive impact on the place we’re visiting. Does our chosen tour company invest in local community projects? How sustainable is their operation? Is that ocean dive operator working to protect the reefs it’s visiting? There are myriad ways travel can sustain local communities and wildlife—and as travelers we “vote” with our dollars.